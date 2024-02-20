Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) CEO Mark Turner joins Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to discuss the company’s interest in rare, high-value commodities including bitumen and green energy assets. Turner talks us through the company’s three key projects including the Alpha Torbanite Project, its high-grade helium and hydrogen project in central Australia and a geothermal project in Queensland, where it has an untapped renewable energy opportunity. The company has its eye on growing markets and through the torbanite project is looking to develop Australia’s only domestic source of bitumen. Turner discusses the work being done at all three projects and the investment proposition for the company.

On the torbanite project, Turner said: “It is very exciting to have the first real indication of the potential commercial products that can be produced from the Alpha deposit. And while there is some way to go before, we have our first bitumen certified, it is a big step in the right direction – a step towards eventual commercialisation and achieving our goal of becoming Australia’s only end-to-end producer of bituminous products.”

