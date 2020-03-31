Guyana Goldstrike Receives 45 Day Extension to File Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

Tickers: XTSX:GYA, PINX:GYNAF, FRAA:1ZT

March 30, 2020 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, Canada – Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the “Company” or “Guyana Goldstrike“) (TSXV:GYA) (OTC:GYNAF) (FSE:1ZT) has provided an update on the status of the filing of its quarterly financial statements, the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications for the Q3 filings ended January 31, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the quarterly filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

Members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company expects to file the Documents on or before the end of the available 45 extension period. An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company’s interim financial reports has been provided in prior press releases.

