Guyana Goldstrike Updates Stakeholders on Marudi Gold Project

Vancouver, Canada – TheNewswire – March 25, 2020 – Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the “Company” or “Guyana Goldstrike“) (TSXV:GYA) (OTC:GYNAF) (FSE:1ZT). Effective November 1, 2016, the Company entered into share purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement“) pursuant to which it agreed to acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd. (“Romanex“). Romanex controls the rights to the mining license which comprises the Marudi Gold Project (the “Project“) located in Guyana, South America.

In consideration for the acquisition of Romanex, the Company agreed to complete a series of cash payments and share issuances to the principals of Romanex. While the transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement was consummated on March 3, 2017, the Company remained obligated to complete cash payments to the principals of Romanex, as well as retire existing payables of Romanex, and maintain the Project in good standing.

Since consummation of the transaction, the Company has worked with the principals of Romanex to extend the deadlines for the completion of cash payments in order to meet the working capital needs of the Company. While discussions were ongoing until recently, the Company has now been advised by the principals of Romanex that they are unwilling to entertain further extensions. The Company views the current pandemic surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the resulting global financial crisis as an event of force majeure, which the Company invoked on March 18, 2020, necessitating an extension of the Company’s obligations surrounding the payment of consideration to acquire Romanex. The principals of Romanex have advised that they disagree with this assessment, and it is their position that the Purchase Agreement has been terminated. The principals have delivered a notice of termination of the Purchase Agreement, dated March 21, 2020, to this effect.

While the Company is continuing to assess options for enforcing its rights in respect of Romanex and the Purchase Agreement, and recouping investments made to date in advancing the Project, at this time the Company is unable to control the affairs of Romanex and the conduct of activities at the Project.

The Company will provide a further update regarding the status of the Purchase Agreement, and its relationship with Romanex, once it has had an opportunity to assess available options and as the situation develops.

