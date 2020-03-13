Happy Creek Director resigns

Tickers: XTSX:HPY, PINX:HPYCF, XOTC:HPYCF

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – March 13, 2019 – Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (the “Company”), is providing the following update.

The Company wishes to announce that Paul Berndt, Director, has resigned from the board. Paul has shared his experience in the tungsten market and mineral processing regarding our Fox project and we appreciate his service to the Company and wish him well in his futures endeavors.

