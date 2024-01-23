Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire — January 23, 2024 – Harrys Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: HARY) (the “Company”, “Harrys”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to announce a new addition to its brand portfolio, HARRYS®️ Special Smooth King Size 20’s will be available to existing customers immediately, and available in the other markets we serve beginning February 1, 2024.

HARRYS®️ Special Smooth King Size 20’s will complement our current brand HARRYS®️ Special, our full-flavoured offering, and will give adult consumers greater choice as they seek value in these challenging times. “I think those adults who continue to choose to smoke cigarettes will appreciate having a choice of HARRYS®️ products that represent Canadian-made quality at a good price”, says CEO Nick Brusatore.

“We’re pleased to be able to feature HARRYS®️ Special Smooth King Size 20’s at an upcoming national trade show in early March which will provide the Company an opportunity to communicate with new retail customers from across Canada,” says Ken Storey, Harrys’ Vice-President of Sales & Marketing. He continues, “I believe that retailers are looking for a new strategic approach to the category that reduces their reliance on larger multinational manufacturers. This launch will also align nicely with our efforts to enhance product accessibility for retailers.”

About Harrys

Harrys aspires to deliver value to its shareholders by satisfying the preferences of adult tobacco consumers who are seeking a quality Canadian product at a value price. Harrys’ management team brings over 40 years of industry experience and works with distribution and retail partners who put their customers first.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nick Brusatore

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-565-5100

Email: [email protected]

Information in this news release concerning the Company’s products is intended for the exclusive use of market investors and is not in any way intended to promote tobacco products to consumers, which is prohibited by Canadian law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing and assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.