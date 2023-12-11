Helium One Global CEO Lorna Blaisse joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company is gearing up to resume drilling operations in January after overcoming equipment and maintenance challenges. The company has been diligently working to ensure that its Epiroc Predator 220 drilling rig is fully operational for its upcoming drilling campaign.

One of the key developments is the acquisition of a replacement iron rough neck for the drilling rig, which has been sourced and is currently being mobilized from the USA. Installation of this critical component is expected to be completed within three weeks, bringing the rig closer to operational readiness.

Additionally, Helium One Global has been addressing hydraulic system issues on the drilling rig with the assistance of a specialist Hydraulics Engineer. The company is confident that these issues have been successfully resolved, further ensuring the reliability of the drilling equipment.

The drilling rig, along with all associated equipment, has been relocated to the Itumbula laydown area, situated about 1.2 kilometers from the Itumbula well pad. Here, the final maintenance and repair work will be carried out before the rig is moved to the new Itumbula well pad, where the drilling campaign is set to commence in early January.

The upcoming drilling program is expected to take approximately 30 days to complete, and Helium One Global is looking forward to advancing its exploration efforts in its pursuit of helium resources.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

[email protected]