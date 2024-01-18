Reading Time: 4 minutes

January 18, 2024 – TheNewswire – Toronto, Ontario – Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) (“Helix” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immuno-oncology, based on its proprietary technological platform DOS47, today announced the voting results of the Company’s annual and general meeting of shareholders held on January 18, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

There were 34 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 94,199,707 common shares, representing approximately 43.48 % of Helix’s total issued and outstanding shares. Below is a summary of the results of matters voted on at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in Helix’s management information circular dated December 18, 2023, was elected as a director of Helix for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % Jacek Antas 94,190,940 99.99 6,100 0.01 Jerzy Leszczynski 94,198,707 99.98 1,000 0.01 Janusz Grabski 94,192,040 99.99 5,000 0.01 Malgorzata Laube 94,196,040 99.99 1,000 0.01

2. Appointment of Auditor

Clearhouse LP was appointed auditor of Helix until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 94,192,707 99.99 1000 0.01

3. Proposed Consolidation

The proposed amendment to the articles of the Company to provide that the authorized capital of the Company be altered by consolidating all of the issued and outstanding Shares on the basis of a ratio to be determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, within a range of one (1) post- consolidation common share for up to twenty (20) pre-consolidation was approved.

Management received proxies in respect of the proposed consolidation of common shares of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 94,192,657 99.99 1,000 0.01

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the TSX under the symbol “HBP”.

For more information, please contact:

Helix BioPharma Corp.

Suite 2704, 401 Bay Street Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

Tel: 905-841-2300

Namrata Malhotra, Corporate Secretary

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the Company’s future business, operations, research and development, including the Company’s activities relating to DOS47. Forward-looking statements can further be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “ongoing”, “estimates”, “expects”, or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are also uncertain. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements, including financial outlooks, are intended to provide information about management’s current plans and expectations regarding future operations, including without limitation, future financing requirements, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Certain material factors, estimates or assumptions have been applied in making forward-looking statements in this news release.

The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including without limitation; the risk that the Company’s assumptions may prove to be incorrect; the risk that additional financing may not be obtainable in a timely manner, or at all, and that clinical trials may not commence or complete within anticipated timelines or the anticipated budget or may fail; third party suppliers of necessary services or of drug product and other materials may fail to perform or be unwilling or unable to supply the Company, which could cause delay or cancellation of the Company’s research and development activities; necessary regulatory approvals may not be granted or may be withdrawn; the Company may not be able to secure necessary strategic partner support; general economic conditions, intellectual property and insurance risks; changes in business strategy or plans; and other risks and uncertainties referred to elsewhere in this news release, any of which could cause actual results to vary materially from current results or the Company’s anticipated future results. Certain of these risks and uncertainties, and others affecting the Company, are more fully described in the Company’s annual management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended July 31, 2023 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” and Helix’s Annual Information Form, in particular under the headings “Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”, and other reports filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions, opinions and expectations of Helix’s management on the date of this new release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.