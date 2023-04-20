Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – April 20, 2023 – Herbal Dispatch Inc. (formerly, Luff Enterprises Ltd.) (CSE:HERB) (“Herbal Dispatch” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Hero Dispatch marketplace. Canadian veterans and First Responders now have a new ally in their quest for quality medical cannabis with the launch of Hero Dispatch (herodispatch.com), a premium medical craft cannabis marketplace created specifically for this community.

In Canada, eligible veterans and first responders receive coverage for medical cannabis through Veterans Affairs Canada (“VAC”) as part of their healthcare benefits. The coverage amount varies by person, but most (60%) are eligible to receive three grams per day at $8.50/g coverage. As of 2021, VAC had reimbursed licensed producers over $150 million for medical cannabis sold to eligible veterans, growing to over $200M in 2022.

HeroDispatch.com is the second portal created under Herbal Dispatch’s affiliate platform, and it promises to offer veterans and first responders with a new and exciting way to procure their insured medical cannabis, taking advantage of Herbal Dispatch’s wide product offering and industry leading customer experience.

Hero Dispatch was founded with a mission to provide veterans and first responders with access to premium craft cannabis that is tailored to their unique needs. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, and it offers a range of carefully curated products, with a focus on craft-grown strains and high-quality products that are known for their medicinal properties.

“Our dedication to the people who have served our country and communities is why Hero Dispatch exists,” says Chester Sam, Head of Growth for Herbal Dispatch. “We continually strive to understand the unique needs of the communities we serve, and the challenges they face in getting access to quality cannabis that meet their personal needs, as well as their insurance considerations. We are committed to serving this community with the highest standards of quality, service, and support.”

“We believe that every person deserves access to safe, reliable, and effective medical cannabis,” says Jamie Conboy, Hero Dispatch’s Clinical Director. “We are proud to work with Herbal Dispatch to serve our veteran and first responder communities across Canada, and to provide them with the care and support they deserve.”

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.



The Company owns and operates leading cannabis e-commerce platforms and is dedicated to providing top quality cannabis to informed consumers at affordable pricing. The Company’s flagship cannabis marketplace, herbaldispatch.com, is a trusted source for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis flower and a wide-array of other product formats. The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “HERB”.

