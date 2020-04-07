Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Announces Resignation of CFO

Tickers: XCNQ:CANN, XOTC:UMBBF, PINX:HERTF

Tags: #MedicinalMarijuana, #Mining

Toronto, ON – TheNewswire – April 7, 2020 – HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. (CNSX:CANN) (“Heritage“ or the “Company“), a leading Canadian cannabis company today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Erin Prohaska has advised the Company of her decision to resign effective April 6, 2020. Heritage has appointed Dan Phaure, CPA, CA, as Interim Chief Financial Officer in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer.

“We would like to thank Ms. Prohaska for her considerable efforts and contributions to Heritage and we wish her every success for the future,” stated Clint Sharples, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage.

The Company will commence an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer immediately.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

For more information contact:

Clint Sharples

Tel: 416-705-8529

[email protected]

or

Kelly Castledine

Tel: 647-660-2560

[email protected]





The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Click Image To View Full Size

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.