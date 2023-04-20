Reading Time: 2 minutes









April 20, 2023 – TheNewswire – Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI), a global leader in three-dimensional light detection LiDAR solutions, and KargoBot have formed a strategic partnership to promote the application of the AT128 for L4 autonomous trucks.

The AT128 offers high-precision 3D sensing with 128 lasers and an ultra-high-point frequency of 1.53 million points per second. Hesai has delivered over 60,000 units of the AT128 to customers and it is fully qualified to empower L4 autonomous trucks.

KargoBot’s autonomous trucks are the first L4 commercial trucks to use automotive-grade, hybrid solid-state lidar in China. In early 2022, KargoBot successfully integrated 5 AT128 into its autonomous truck, achieving 360-degree FOV coverage and significantly reducing vertical blindspots.

Hesai’s AT128 sensor achieves a complete, unstitched field of view and a uniformly distributed structured point cloud, making it algorithm friendly. KargoBot uses image-like data representations and modern computer vision methods to develop AT128’s efficient multi-tasking perception algorithms.

As of December 31, 2022, Hesai has shipped over 100,000 lidar units. Hesai’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software.

Shares of Hesai Technology trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol HSAI. For more information visit www.greenstocknews.com

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/hesai-technology-nasdaq-hsai-and-kargobot-partner-to-empower-mass-production-of-autonomous-trucks

Disclaimer

This content is not financial advice and is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content and other materials including web content are based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or materials that it publishes electronically.

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.