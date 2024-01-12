Reading Time: 3 minutes

TORONTO, Ontario – TheNewswire – January 12, 2024. Hill Incorporated, formerly Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV:HILL) (OTC:HSEEF) (“Hill” or the “Company“), announces today that it has granted an aggregate of 33,600 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) under its RSU Plan to certain directors as incentive compensation for board services.

The RSUs are being granted subject to the Company’s RSU Plan approved by shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders held on May 2, 2023. The number of RSUs granted to each of the certain directors was calculated based on a deemed price of $3.75 each, and each vested RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company. 100% of the RSUs are set to vest on January 12, 2025.

The RSU grant is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hill Incorporated (TSXV: HILL) / (OTCQB: HSEEF)

Hill Incorporated is a progressive bioscience implementation company that is dedicated to building pathways to better and healthier living by leveraging our deep CPG expertise to commercialize leading-edge technologies to craft superior cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverage products globally. Our Hill Avenue Cannabis business unit is pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG commercialization expertise with our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s ground-breaking DehydraTECH patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B and B2C sales of cannabis ingredients or products on a global scale. Our Hill Street Beverages business unit represents the Company’s legacy alcohol-free consumer beverage marketing and distribution business.

For more information on our business activities visit www.hillincorporated.com, to learn more about our DehydraTECH cannabis biodelivery technology, go to www.dehydratech-thc.com, or to check out Hill Street Beverage’s award-winning alcohol-free wine line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home, go to www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

If you wish to sign up for the Hill Incorporated mailing list, click HERE.

For more information, contact:

Matthew Jewell, Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604-609-6154

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.