The Company intends to change its name to “Hill Incorporated” pending shareholder approval at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2023.

New corporate website has launched at www.Hillincorporated.com to serve as the main Company website for investors and corporate activities.

New DehydraTECH-focused website has launched at www.DehydraTECH-THC.comto serve as the destination for progressive cannabis-infused product brands and manufacturers to learn more about how DehydraTECH biodelivery technology makes it easy for them to deliver consistent, premium consumer experiences with the most reliable taste and impact.

Fully-renovated www.Hillstreetbeverages.comwebsite has new focus specifically as the consumer-facing website for Vin(Zero) alcohol-free wines.

Toronto, ON — TheNewswire – April 20, 2023 — Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV:HILL) (OTC:HSEEF) (“Hill Street” or the “Company“), a progressive innovation company comprised of a unique portfolio of bioscience-driven, technology-powered consumer solutions that is utilizing new technologies to provide innovative cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverage products globally, is pleased to make the following announcements:

Proposed Name Change to “Hill Incorporated”

As part of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to take place on May 2, 2023 (the “AGM”), shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve an amendment to the articles of the Company to change its name to “Hill Incorporated”. If approved at the AGM, the name change will be effective after all applicable filings are complete, which the Company expects will be on or around May 3, 2023.

CEO Craig Binkley commented, “Our company has grown and evolved significantly since the origins of Hill Street Beverage Company before its RTO in 2018. We believe that changing our name to “Hill Incorporated” now serves to better reflect the Corporation’s evolution from an alcohol-free beverage company solely to a parent company holding a portfolio of bioscience-driven, technology-powered consumer solutions in the alcohol-free beverage and cannabis industries. At Hill Incorporated, we will continue to build pathways to better and healthier living through our two business units – Hill Street Beverages and Hill Avenue Cannabis.”

New Websites Launched to Support Distinct Corporate and Business Unit Growth Initiatives

The Company has launched two new websites and renovated its legacy website to support this exciting, anticipated transition to Hill Incorporated:

www.Hillincorporated.com is our new website that will now serve as our main corporate website. Targeted primarily to investors and businesses, this website includes key information about the company, its business, news and press releases, as well as other important investor and disclosure documents.

www.DehydraTECH-THC.com is our new DehydraTECH cannabis biodelivery technology site that has been designed primarily to provide information to B2B THC cannabis-infused product brands and manufacturers as we expand awareness and interest in our DehydraTECH technology within the cannabis industry. This website holds important information about the advantages of DehydraTECH, the science behind it, and the product applications that it enables. At this website, we have also provided links to the website of DehydraTECH creator Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (www.lexariabioscience.com), where visitors can access even deeper support for the advantages of DehydraTECH.

www.hillstreetbeverages.com, our legacy company website domain, has now been completely renovated to specifically provide a consumer-focused website for Vin(Zero) alcohol-free wines. The new design highlights our award-winning products and showcases how they are uniquely crafted through a proprietary de-alcoholization process, provides key information for consumers, and contains the platform for e-commerce sales.

“We have launched this new website strategy so that we can optimize our efforts against the very distinct audiences for our different business initiatives,” continued Binkley. “We can now provide the most relevant and specific content and marketing journey for potential B2B licensees of DehydraTECH, for consumers of Vin(Zero) alcohol-free wine products, and for businesses, investors and potential investors who are interested in being a part of our growth and future.”

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: HILL)

Hill Street is a progressive innovation company that utilizes new technologies to provide innovative cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverage products globally. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by leveraging our deep CPG expertise to commercialize leading-edge technologies to craft superior consumer products. We are currently developing the platform for North American distribution around our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s ground-breaking DehydraTECH patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of cannabis ingredients.

For more information on our business activities visit www.hillincorporated.com or to check out Hill Street’s award-winning alcohol-free wine line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home go to www.hillstreetbeverages.com

For more information:

Matthew Jewell, Chief Financial Officer

Matthew@hillstreetbevco.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

