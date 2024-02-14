Reading Time: < 1 minute

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) CEO Grant Haywood sits down with Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive Australia studio to discuss a proposed merger with Greenstone Resources. The merger is designed to create a new emerging gold producer in the WA Goldfields, providing Horizon with an opportunity to establish the next mid-tier gold producer by bringing together complementary assets and teams. This includes the company’s resources – Horizon has 1.3 million ounces over a very large landholding in the Eastern Goldfields of WA within a 75 kilometre radius in and around Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie while Greenstone has 500,000 ounces near Coolgardie. Combining the entities gives significant increase in scale to 1.8 million ounces. Haywood talks about the benefits of the merger, its structure, assets and what investors can expect next.

Haywood said: “We believe this proposed merger represents a unique opportunity to build our resource base in the WA Goldfields with higher grade deposits near established mining and processing infrastructure.

“This really is a logical consolidation of complementary assets which creates greater potential for Horizon to unlock the value within our longer project pipeline.”

