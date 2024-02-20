Reading Time: < 1 minute

hVIVO chairman Cathal Friel joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion to discuss the sale of shares in hVIVO PLC by directors, including himself.

Friel explained his decision to sell a portion of his shares in hVIVO was to accommodate the high demand from major institutions while emphasising his commitment to remain a long-term, supportive shareholder despite this sale.

Friel, who co-founded hVIVO (formerly known as Open Orphan) in 2017, highlighted the company’s significant growth and his active involvement in its operations and strategic direction. He mentioned his 25-year experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and his confidence in the company’s ability to surpass its medium-term revenue target of £100 million, partly through strategic M&A activities.

Additionally, Friel talked about his new role as Executive Chairman at Poolbeg, a company associated with hVIVO, assuring that this would not diminish his involvement with hVIVO. He shared his enthusiasm for the future of both companies, underscoring his role in identifying market opportunities and assembling high-performing teams to capitalize on them.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

[email protected]