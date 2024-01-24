Reading Time: 3 minutes

I-ON Digital Corp. (“I-ON” or the “Company”; OTC: IONI), a leading innovator in the digitization of in situ gold reserves, today announced that it intends to launch a Digital Banker-in-a-Box platform-as-a-service (PaaS) designed to help Regional and Community Banks bridge the gap between legacy technology platforms and the secure, compliant management of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Leveraging their expertise in RWA tokenization, including their flagship gold-backed digital asset, ION.au, the company aims to serve as an unparalleled industry resource for banks looking to navigate the acceptance, onboarding, compliance, and financial accounting challenges associated with an ever-increasing range of tokenized assets.

I-ON’s closely held portfolio of gold-backed digital assets, supported by independent proof-of-reserves (POF) technology on the company’s proprietary Hybrid Blockchain platform, positions I-ON as a market leader in RWA tokenization. With a track record of innovation and digital asset product development strategies, the company believes it can empower financial institutions, from a technology standpoint, to securely engage in buying, selling, trading, transferring, settling, and providing custodial services for tokenized assets. In support of the strategic initiative, I-ON has started recruiting a proven and skilled team of banking professionals to spearhead the program with a focus on serving Regional and Community Banks.

According to I-ON CEO Carlos Montoya, “The primary goal of this enterprise initiative is to position I-ON’s core-technology platform as a provider of the ‘essential railway’ and point of entry for tokenized asset recognition, acceptance, and seamless functionality. Our client institutions will be able to leverage I-ON’s unique, IP-based digitization architecture to bridge legacy banking and tokenized asset ecosystems.” Montoya added, “At its core level, our goal is to introduce, facilitate, and execute the industry-wide potential of enterprise-level digital asset acceptance, accountability, custody, and reporting, all within an institutional-level compliance framework.”

The company plans to issue licensing agreements, provide conversion and installation support, and further provide for collateral, hypothecation, custodial services, and credit syndication modules. Other features will include customized report-writing services for bank clientele, investors, management, and regulatory agencies.

Building on its successful track record, today, the company also announced its intention to conduct a public offering of digital tokens representing an interest in unmined, in situ proven gold reserves, with a target amount of up to $100 million. The offering is set to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

This Notice does not constitute an offer to sell the digital tokens or any securities. Such offer will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About I-ON Digital Corp. (OTC: IONI)

I-ON Digital Corp is a leading-edge provider of asset-digitization and securitization solutions engineered to provide a secure, fast, transparent, and institutional-grade ecosystem that digitizes documentary evidence of ownership, in accordance with a rigorous onboarding and acceptance process, into secure, asset-backed digital certificates that bring liquidity and accepted value to a wide-array of asset classes.

I-ON develops, acquires, and deploys a portfolio of novel and patented next-generation technologies that have been integrated and engineered into a comprehensive ecosystem built on a zero-trust, hybrid blockchain architecture that utilizes state-of-the-art smart contracts and sophisticated workflow management AI technologies to digitize ownership records of recoverable gold, precious metal, and mineral reserves into digital certificates that facilitate wealth transfer through new asset-backed financial instruments and asset classes that provide reserve owners and investors a new channel to maximize portfolio liquidity.

By offering services associated with asset digitization and securitization, and by licensing the Company’s expanding intellectual property portfolio, I-ON is able to generate revenue through transaction fees while actively growing innovative platforms beneficial for next-generation transactional models. Additional information is available at https://iondigitalcorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “will,” “intend,” “look to,” plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “seek,” “potential,” “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, I-ON’s current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by I-ON with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, global supply chains, and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. Statements in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue. I-ON does not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Contact Details

Ken Park

+1 866-440-2278

[email protected]

Company Website

https://iondigitalcorp.com