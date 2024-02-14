Reading Time: 3 minutes

NEW YORK, NY – (NewMediaWire) – February 14, 2024 – Image Protect, Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has successfully negotiated the reduction and retirement of an additional $428,125 of convertible debt principal plus accrued interest, bringing the total debt reduction during the past nine months to $1,945,860. These debt reductions will be reflected in company financial statements posted to OTCMarkets.com in the period in which they occurred.

The Company continues to work diligently on its capital structure to create a balance sheet commensurate with the company’s future growth plans.

CEO James Ballas states: “After much negotiation, we are very pleased to have retired and reduced this additional amount of company debt. The company continues its mission to build shareholder value and create an environment that best helps the Review Control brand and its growth.”

The Company will continue to expand its multi-media advertising strategies for Review Control™ Reputation Management and will continue to update shareholders and the investor public through regular news, through X (Formerly Twitter), and through other social media channels.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews – which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

