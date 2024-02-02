Reading Time: 2 minutes

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – February 1, 2024 – Impact Analytics Inc. (“Impact Analytics” or the “Company”) (CSE:PACT) (OTC:IPTNF) (FWB:9YZ0), a risk assessment, data intelligence and financial services platform powered by AI, is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of units (“Units”) for a total target amount of up to C$2,000,000. The offering will consist of up to 1,550,387 Units priced at C$1.29 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will be comprised one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant exercisable for a period of one (1) year at a price of C$2.00 per Warrant.

All Units issued as part of this offering will be subject to a standard four-month hold period from the date of issue. The Company may close the offering in one or more tranches. Insider participation in the Private Placement is not anticipated at this time.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics is a risk assessment, data intelligence and financial services platform powered by AI. The Company is building a proprietary product stack to optimize and streamline financial decision making for enterprises and individuals. Learn more at https://www.impactrisk.ai/.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking” information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking information. When used in this news release, this information may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the intention to complete the Private Placement; and the future plans of the Company, business plans, objectives and strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently risky and the information and plans disclosed therein may not come to fruition as contemplated or at all.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Corporation’s Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

