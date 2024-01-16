Reading Time: 3 minutes

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – January 16, 2024 – Impact Analytics Inc. (“Impact Analytics” or the “Company”) (CSE:PACT) (OTC:IPTNF) (FSE:A3EXR5), an intelligent AI risk assessment, data intelligence and financial services platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dato Mohd Emir Mawani Abdullah as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, further strengthening the Company’s presence in the Asia Pacific region (“APAC”).

Dato Mohd Emir Mawani Abdullah is widely acclaimed as an expert in economic and government administration reform, with a career spanning across the Middle East and Asia. Dato Emir Mavani Abdullah served as the CEO of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad during its initial public offering in 2012, which at the time was the world’s second-largest initial public offering.

The appointment of Dato Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah increases the Company’s strategic capabilities in APAC and strengthens the Company’s presence in the region through its partnership with Takada Asset Management, Inc. (“Takada”) It is expected that Dato Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah will champion the Company’s ongoing business development initiatives in APAC in close collaboration with Takada. APAC is an emerging and underserved market which the Company views as integral in commercializing its AI powered risk assessment product offerings.

“I look forward to working with Impact in expanding their market to APAC. The product has great potential in many sectors of the business” said Dato Mohd Emir Mawani Abdullah.

“The team at Impact is excited to have Dato Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah join us as a Strategic Advisor” said Eric Entz, the Company’s CEO. “His expertise and experience in the Asia Pacific region combined with our partnership with Takada will help streamline our build times and increase the utilization and distribution of our product offerings.”

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics is a financial services company focused on building a AI-powered risk assessment engine to govern and optimize organizational decision making. Our flagship risk assessment model is being designed to disrupt traditional finance in a meaningful way. Learn more at https://www.impactrisk.ai/.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Entz

