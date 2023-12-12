Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 12, 2023 – Impact Analytics Inc. (“Impact Analytics” or the “Company”) (CSE:PACT), an intelligent AI risk assessment, data intelligence and financial services platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mitch Johnstone as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mitch Johnstone is a strategic AI leader and entrepreneur with over seven years of experience in transforming businesses through innovative AI/ML projects. Mr. Johnstone’s journey is marked by a unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen, a combination that has seen him excel in various roles from AI product management to entrepreneurial ventures. Passionate about applying AI across various sectors, Mitch has worked on transformative projects in medical, clean tech, digital marketing, and finance. He believes in harnessing the power of AI to make life-changing impacts on human beings.

Currently, Mitch is the driving force behind Abacus AI Solutions Inc. (“Abacus AI”). Abacus AI specializes in crafting and executing AI strategies for post-series-B start-ups and some of Canada’s largest companies. Under Mr. Johnstone’s leadership, Abacus AI not only educates C-suite executives about AI and its strategic implications but also provides services and teams to execute these strategies. Abacus AI’s emphasis on ongoing product management and strategy support further cements its role as a critical player in the AI industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitch to Impact Analytics as a Strategic Advisor. His exceptional expertise aligns with our mission to provide valuable risk management AI solutions across our platform,” said Eric Entz, the Company’s CEO. “As we continue to expand our offerings and address evolving industry challenges, Mr. Johnson’s insights will be invaluable in shaping our strategic direction.”

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics is a financial services company focused on building a AI-powered risk assessment engine to govern and optimize organizational decision making. Our flagship risk assessment model is being designed to disrupt traditional finance in a meaningful way. Learn more at https://www.impactrisk.ai/.

