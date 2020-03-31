Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Innovotech Inc.

Tickers: XTSX:IOT

Edmonton – TheNewswire – March 31, 2020. Innovotech Inc. (TSXV:IOT) and its employees are not immune to the exceptional circumstances in which the COVID-19 Pandemic has placed our communities, country and the world.

We are taking all necessary precautions to protect our employees, suppliers, customers and community.

For the most part our business relies on sales of products and services to distant clients. Our product sales are lower as research laboratories around the world focus on other priorities or are forced to suspend operations. For our contract research services, work that we expected to perform and invoice for in March has been postponed, primarily because our clients have had difficulty supplying us with the materials we need to do their projects.

In the coming quarter we expect that we will be doing work originally scheduled earlier. After then we face the same uncertainties as everyone else. We will take necessary steps to financially protect and keep our highly trained and skilled staff, using all help available to us, including that available or proposed by various levels of government in Canada. We will negotiate with suppliers as needed to smooth out cash requirements.

We have assurances that we can rely on our major shareholder for short term cash requirements, if needed. We expect that if procedures implemented in Canada and throughout the world are successful in stemming the tide of the pandemic within the next six months, we will emerge ready to resume the growth trajectory established in the 2019 year.

Dr. James Timourian

President

