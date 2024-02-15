Reading Time: < 1 minute

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) CEO Leslie Chong sits down with Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to delve into the company’s latest milestone – commencement of dosing for the first patient in the intravenous monotherapy arm of a Phase 1 clinical trial of the CD19 oncolytic virotherapy drug candidate, onCARlytics (also known as on-CAR-19, CF33-CD19 HOV4).

Dubbed OASIS, the trial focuses on adult patients grappling with advanced or metastatic solid tumours. The trial’s primary objective is to assess the safety and efficacy of two administration routes: intratumoural (IT) injection and intravenous (IV) infusion, either independently or in conjunction with blinatumomab, a CD19-targeting bispecific monoclonal antibody (marketed as Blincyto® by Amgen).

The combination arm of the study will merge onCARlytics with blinatumomab, presenting a promising avenue for patients who previously found limited benefit from Blincyto® therapy alone.

Imugene’s groundbreaking work is garnering attention, with the company recently featured on Channel 7.

Chong said: “We’re pleased to see onCARlytics continue to advance in the clinic after the first patient on the trial was dosed in late October, and this move into intravenous administration marks another milestone in our mission to bring innovative cancer treatments to patients in need. With the combination arm of the study still to come, we eagerly await the chance to see more on the potential onCARlytics holds.”

