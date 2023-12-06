Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) CEO Leslie Chong tells Proactive the company is preparing 10 clinical trial sites in Australia and the UK for a new PD1-Vaxx Phase 2 colorectal (CRC) cancer clinical trial set to begin in 2024. The company intends to enrol 44 patients across the six Australian and four UK sites, to participate in the study for about 18 months. The primary objective of the trial is to determine major pathological response rates, a measurement of tumour size, after treating with PD1-Vaxx but before surgery to remove any residual tumour – also known as neoadjuvant in operable CRC cancer patients.

“We are excited to commence this important Phase 2 trial with PD1-Vaxx after being approached by the leading colorectal cancer oncologists from both Australia and the UK,” Chong said. “The study costs are partially funded being Investigator Sponsored studies, and fall within current cash flow forecasts.”

