Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – February 16, 2024 – Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) (“Integrated Cyber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “Y4G”. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the Company’s expansion into the European market, thus solidifying its commitment to broadening its global capital markets footprint.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European listing venue, responsible for brokering approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The decision to list on the FSE is driven by the Company’s dedication to enhance accessibility and investment opportunities to international investors.

“We are extremely excited about Integrated Cyber’s entry into the European capital markets through our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany’s premier stock exchange. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, providing a gateway to new European investors and enhancing our trading capabilities within Europe,” stated Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber. “Listing on the FSE is a strategic move in our global capital markets strategy. It not only increases our liquidity but also significantly boosts our visibility on a global scale. This is an opportunity for Integrated Cyber to connect with European investors and share our story, vision, and the advanced cybersecurity solutions we bring to the market.”

Integrated Cyber Engages Multiple Organizations To Enhance Investor Outreach



Integrated Cyber is pleased to announce a strategic communications initiative designed to foster continuous investor communications and outreach to new and existing investors. In a concerted effort to enhance transparency and engagement, the Company has entered into partnerships with several arm’s length organizations with specialized expertise in financial media, investor relations, public relations and social media engagement. All contract amounts are denoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

First Phase Capital: Engaged for a two-month campaign, committed to $10,000 in aggregate engagement for social media services.

First Phase Capital specializes in attracting new accredited and retail investors through an approach that implements targeted, data-driven campaigns monitored through custom dashboards and real-time metrics. The group’s process leverages various digital channels such as social media, search engines, email campaigns and online advertising to attract the interest of individuals or institutions most likely to invest in the client company.

Guerilla Capital: Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of $100,000 for the duration of the term.

Guerilla Capital utilizes dynamic, high impact and high volume messaging across over 50+ investing groups and social media domains to target active investors daily. The group facilitates content creation, employing innovative marketing strategies and newsletter services to maximize brand visibility and engagement.

Investing News Network: Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of $117,000 for the duration of the term.

The Investing News Network (INN) publishes InvestingNews.com as a destination web site for

the international investment community. The group has offices in Canada, USA, and Australia to provide trusted and independent coverage of markets across the globe. For investors who are comfortable taking the next step, INN offers the opportunity to connect with trusted companies providing investment opportunities.

Sagacity Capital Media Inc.: Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of $27,000 for the duration of the term.

Sagacity prioritizes crafting compelling content and strategically distributing it, ensuring widespread reach and engagement. Simultaneously, its initiatives focus on enhancing market awareness through educational campaigns. These combined efforts contribute to a comprehensive approach, fostering brand visibility and education.

White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd.: Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of US$110,000 for the duration of the term, plus flexible spending.

White Rabbit Projects excels in delivering communications and capital markets services with a core focus on narrative building. The group employs strategic expertise to craft compelling storylines that resonate in the capital markets landscape. With a commitment to excellence, the group empowers clients to enhance their communication strategies, fostering stronger connections and impactful market presence.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber’s managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer’s environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘plan’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘estimate’, ‘will’, ‘project’, ‘continue’, ‘predict’, ‘potential’, ’target’, ‘forecast’, ‘budget’, ‘goal’, ‘may’, ‘should’, ‘could’, or similar expressions. In this press release, the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the implementation of marketing and investor relations services of White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd., Sagacity Capital Media, Investing News Network, Guerilla Capital, and First Phase Capital; and, in particular, the anticipated effects of the proposed marketing services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

