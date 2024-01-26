Reading Time: 5 minutes

AUSTIN, TX – (NewMediaWire) – January 26, 2024 – Interactive Strength, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services under the FORME brand, today announced that it is attending as a new exhibitor the 2024 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida from January 23-26.

Combining award-winning smart home gyms with 1:1 personal training, FORME customers can measurably improve their golf performance and longevity through increasing their power, flexibility and range of motion by working with a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) certified golf fitness trainer. TPI is the gold standard in the coaching industry, with 48 of the top 50 PGA Tour professionals coached by a TPI certified coach.

Attendees can visit FORME at stand #1691. The PGA Show, organized by Reed Exhibitions in Partnership with the PGA of America, is the most meaningful rallying point of the year for the business of golf and is where industry leaders network and test the newest products, programs and ideas to inspire innovation, create solutions, and build business and passion for the game. Golf is a booming business with more than 41 million Americans taking part and contributing more than $226.5 billion in total economic impact.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of FORME, said: “We’re thrilled to be first-time exhibitors at the 2024 PGA Show, where we are showcasing our award-winning FORME Lift strength training device, combined with live 1:1 golf performance coaching from TPI certified coaches. This is the largest gathering of industry professionals in the world with nearly 30,000 golf industry buyers, executives and coaches registered to attend. The feedback has been incredibly positive about FORME’s offering of an entire ‘golf performance center’ in a small footprint for country clubs expanding into this fast-growing market.”

For a full agenda and exhibitor information please visit pgashow.com

About FORME:

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the company’s connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. FORME is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

