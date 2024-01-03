Calls that the Bitcoin ($BTC) Spot ETF approval is not priced in grow louder as investors wake up to the reality that this approval represents trillions of dollars of inflows in the coming years. The bull season is starting, and investors need to wake up and smell the coffee. But unfortunately, privacy coins may not be coming along for the ride.

Investors are fleeing privacy coins amid regulatory crackdown and buy up the Galaxy Fox ($GFOX) presale instead. Understanding narratives as they unfold remains the most valuable skill in the crypto space and lets investors discover the top 5 cryptos to invest in before the market prices them appropriately. While governments will not allow users to obscure their transaction data, investors are still allowed to get filthy rich buying presales. Not a bad trade-off.

Financial Privacy Regulation Ramps Up: The Death of Privacy Coins?

What’s going on behind the scenes? OKX recently announced it would delist Monero ($XMR), Zcash ($ZEC), Dash ($DASH), and other privacy-focused tokens. All of these projects leverage advanced crypto-graphic proofs to allow the sender, recipient, and amount to be obscured.

OKX didn’t give any explicit reason for the future delisting. However, regulatory bodies’ openly hostile approach toward centralized exchanges provides sufficient evidence that they must toe the line or face severe backlash. As TradFi moves into the crypto space, it will bring with it increased surveillance and regulatory compliance.

Privacy coins do not fit this aspiration and will likely fall by the wayside. Centralized exchanges are the banks of the ecosystem, and without an ability to onramp and offramp into privacy altcoins, their usage will drop significantly.

But while privacy coins take a massive hit, GameFi projects and memecoins continue to absolutely fly. Highlighting the importance of narrative tracking.

Galaxy Fox ($GFOX): The Next 100x Gem?

Galaxy Fox ’s success is the mirror opposite of privacy coins’ downturn. It has continued climbing, and with stage 7 looming, all participants will see another 15% price leap. This play-to-earn project introduces a classic runner game to Web3, allowing skilled players to turn their acumen into cold, hard cash.

At the end of each season, rewards will be paid out to the top 20% of the leaderboard, and players can purchase one of 3,000 unique NFTs to bolster their chances of winning part of the prize pool. Additionally, upgrades can be purchased with $GFOX tokens, and 50% of this in-game spending gets allocated to the next prize pool.

But why are analysts listing it as one of the top 5 cryptos to invest in this year? Potentially even the top crypto to buy in 2024. First, Galaxy Fox’s unique staking program provides passive income to all, making it a great crypto for beginners. Second, its tokenomics, including a token burn and buy and sell taxes, lead to stakers earning yield on a deflationary asset.

Raising more than $2.2 million and outclassing its competition is the trigger for a huge rally. The rise of GameFi and the increasing popularity of memecoins loads the barrel. Putting a solid project in a growing narrative is how 100xs happen, and these conditions have aligned for Galaxy Fox.

Closing Thoughts: Accept The Facts, Pivot, and Profit

When considering what crypto to buy today, investors must recognize narratives. The delisting of privacy coins spells the beginning of a more significant downturn. Investors holding these tokens should accept the facts (the government does not want people transacting anonymously), pivot to up-and-coming narratives (GameFi and memecoins), and profit.

Galaxy Fox is one of the few tokens on the market granting exposure to both verticals. Among the top 5 cryptos to invest in, it has easily the most upside potential due to its micro market cap. And headed into an up-only year, this galactic passive income play looks ready to print a new class of crypto wealth.

