Reading Time: 2 minutes

New York, Jan. 29, 2024 – (Plato Data) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) jumped on Friday after announcing positive data from a small group of cancer patients who received its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) CRB-701 in a Phase 1 trial. Citing a December data cut in patients with cancers expressing a tumor-associated antigen called nectin-4, Corbus (CRBP) said that CRB-701 led to an objective response rate (ORR) of 43%, including three partial responses.

The data from the first eighteen participants who received the first six dose levels represented the readout, which was part of its Phase 1 dose escalation study for CRB-701 conducted by Corbus’ (CRBP) partner CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK:CSPCY) in China.

With dosing up to 3.6 mg/kg completed, there were no dose discontinuations or reductions, and most adverse events were grade one or two and reversible, the company said. Dosing is currently underway for the 4.5 mg/kg group, and the company intends to start a U.S. clinical trial for CRB-701 (SYS6002) in Q1 2024.

The pharmaceutical landscape has seen a growing interest in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), exemplified by recent acquisitions in the industry. Bristol Myers Squibb (Nasdaq: BMY) acquired another ADC, and AbbVie’s (Nasdaq: ABBV) proposed $10 billion deal for ImmunoGen’s (Nasdaq: IMGN) oncology pipeline reflects this trend. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson’s announcement of a $2 billion plan to acquire Ambrx Biopharma (Nasdaq: AMAM)indicates a broader shift towards these drugs as potential advancements in cancer treatment.

ADCs, characterized by the linkage of a monoclonal antibody to a small molecule drug with a stable linker, represent a notable advancement in biopharmaceuticals. While primarily developed for cancer treatment, the potential for broader applications in treating other diseases is being explored. Currently, ten ADCs have received FDA approval, with over 90 undergoing clinical development worldwide. The industry’s keen interest in these developments underscores the ongoing evolution in therapeutic solutions.

