Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – January 10, 2024 – Lexston Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE:LEXT) (OTC:LEXTF) announces that further to its news release dated November 27, 2023, the Company has issued 1,000,000 common shares and made a $90,000 payment pursuant to the Project 176 and Project Itza Option Agreement dated November 27, 2023 (the “Agreement”). The common shares issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

Jag Bal, President, and CEO of Lexston states, “This acquisition in the Thelon Basin represents a good opportunity in a uranium rich basin that has similar potential to the Athabasca Basin. Historical data shows the potential for high-grade uranium deposits in the region and has triggered a staking rush at the basin, with other companies including Atha Energy (TSXV: SASK) active in the region.”

Project 176 – 1708Ha / 17km2

Located in the Northeastern portion of the Thelon Basin – 176 is within the most prospective region of the Thelon Basin that contains the highest-grade uranium sample – 380,000ppm uranium.

Project 176 was previously owned and explored by NexGen Energy who purchased the project from Mega Uranium in 2012.

Project Itza – 3955ha / 39.6 km2

Located in the Northeastern portion of the Thelon Basin – Itza was identified before the staking rush took place and is within the most prospective region of the Thelon Basin that contains the high-grade uranium oxide samples.

At least 3 radioactive boulder trains are located, and the source is yet to be tested. Project Itza sits at the mapped unconformity between the Thelon Formation and the underlying Amer Lake Metasediments. It contains reactivated faults identified in 2013 – not identified when the properties were last explored (2012). The intersection of reactivated faults and unconformities is highly prospective for uranium deposits. e.g. Cigar Lake, Key Lake. Multiple radioactive boulders were measured, including a 10,400ppm Uranium / 1.27% uranium oxide.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Mr. Richard Walker, a director of the Company and a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a member of the Geological Society of Nevada, a Qualified Person for the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

