Itaconix PLC (AIM:ITX, OTCQB:ITXXF) CEO John Shaw speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the company, which makes plant-based ingredients for consumer products, released a trading update for its second half.

The update covered commercial advancements, revenue growth, and gross profit margins, emphasising the company’s efforts to increase awareness among investors in both the UK and the US. Shaw expresses confidence in future revenue growth, attributing his confidence to the establishment of a robust base of recurring revenues.

He says Itaconix continues to onboard brands using their plant-based ingredients, finding success in the marketplace as it expands its offering into more retailers and gains popularity among consumers. The CEO also mentioned the company’s strategic initiatives to improve share trading, including a consolidation to enhance accessibility for investors.

Itaconix is actively expanding its investor relations efforts, collaborating with platforms like Proactive to increase visibility. Shaw encourages existing and potential investors to stay focused on the company’s positive trajectory, emphasising exciting developments expected in the next two years.

