VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire – December 22, 2023 – Izotropic Corporation (“Izotropic” or the“Company”) (CSE:IZO) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a CT (computed tomography) imaging system, that produces images of anatomy for non-invasive tissue characterization with an application in breast imaging, announces the results of its Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting held on December 19, 2023.

Company matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated November 17, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

The primary matters acted upon were:

Approval of all nominees to sit as directors of the corporation for the ensuing year and the number of directors to be set at five;

Approval of the appointment of auditor Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP;

Re-approval of the Stock Option Plan;

Re-approval of the Long-term Incentive Plan.



Mr. Robert Thast, CEO

Cell: 604-220-5031

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.1

About Izotropic

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

