Reading Time: 24 minutes
Jervois Global Limited

 

Highlights

 

Jervois Finland:

  • US$4.7 million1 Q4 2023 cash flow from operations; US$46.1 million for year 2023 despite low cobalt prices. 

  • Positive cash flow attributed to underlying business performance and working capital optimisation. 

  • Cobalt sales for 2023 of 5,474 mt, within guidance range. 

 

Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”), United States (“U.S.”):

  • Drilling completed at Sunshine deposit at ICO, fully refundable under US$15.0 million Department of Defense (“DoD”) Defense Production Act Title III funding agreement. 

  • Underground development to support RAM resource extension drilling advancing; designed to expand RAM’s 2023 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”). 

  • Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) on U.S. cobalt refinery continues with AFRY USA; site selection also advancing.  

 

São Miguel Paulista (“SMP”) nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil:

  • Engagement with multiple parties for project-level funding for SMP restart capital project continuing. 

 

Corporate:

  • End December 2023 quarter cash balance of US$45.4 million, US$40.7 million physical cobalt inventories, and drawn senior debt of US$144.1 million2.  

  • Cost reduction and business improvement programme launched. 

  • Progression of strategic initiatives across all assets, including in response to inbound interest. 

Advancing on business priorities

30 January 2024 – TheNewswire – Australia – Jervois Global Limited (“Jervois” or the “Company”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) continued to implement a refocused strategy to ensure the business can be financially sustainable and self-funding at historically low cobalt prices caused by the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) oversupply from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Indonesia.

Priorities and key milestones delivered in the quarter:

  • Maximise margin and cash flow at Jervois Finland, and deliver operational improvements: 

      • US$4.7 million cash flow from operations in Q4 2023; US$46.1 million for 2023 year. 

      • Wide-ranging cost reduction and improvement programme launched to deepen resilience to current weakness in cobalt prices. 

  • Support the advancement of U.S. Government policy and regulatory framework as it pertains to strengthening critical mineral supply chains underpinning Americas’ energy transition and national security. 

      • Engagement with U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service as they seek industry input regarding implementation of investment and production tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA”). 

      • In December, the U.S. Congressional Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party proposed a reserve to sustain a floor cobalt price for American producers. In 2024, Jervois will continue to work in Washington, D.C. toward passage of legislation that puts this recommendation into force. 

  • Execute U.S. DoD funded US$15.0 million ICO drilling programme and U.S. cobalt refinery BFS: 

      • Surface drilling completed at the Sunshine deposit and results released alongside this quarterly report. 

      • Preparatory underground drift mine development for extension drilling of the RAM deposit are underway. 

      • Activities continued on Basic Engineering and preparation of an accompanying BFS for a U.S. cobalt refinery, led by engineering firm AFRY USA LLC. 

      • U.S. cobalt refinery site selection has reached short listing phase. 

  • Advance debt and partner financing process at SMP: 

      • Engagement with multiple parties for project-level funding for the SMP restart capital project advanced in Q4 2023 and is continuing in Q1 2024. 

      • SMP hosted due diligence site visits for qualified parties during the quarter. 

  • Review partnership opportunities to crystalise and demonstrate value: 

      • Active engagement with potential partners is continuing in Q1 2024. 

  

Jervois Finland

  • Quarterly revenue:                        US$38.7 million        (Q3 2023: US$42.2 million) 

  • Cash flow from operations:        US$4.7 million                (Q3 2023: US$8.2 million) 

  • Sales volume:                        1,098 metric tonnes        (Q3 2023: 1,216 metric tonnes) 

  • Production volume:                1,102 metric tonnes        (Q3 2023: 1,285metric tonnes) 

Jervois Finland continued to generate positive operating cash flow in the quarter, including through the continued release of working capital. As outlined above, Jervois Finland has generated US$46.1 million in operating cash flow over 2023 under difficult market conditions. As outlined earlier, Company earnings, including Adjusted EBITDA for Jervois Finland, will be released with the annual audited financial statements.

Sales and marketing

Jervois Finland produced 1,102 metric tonnes and sold 1,098 metric tonnes of cobalt in the quarter.


Click Image To View Full Size

 

The decrease in sales volumes relative to the prior quarter reflected continued cyclical softness in demand in end-use segments, and variability in shipment and customer order timing. Sales volumes to 31 December 2023 were 5,474 mt, +2% higher than 2022 volumes of 5,347 mt, and within the sales volume guidance range for the 2023 calendar year of 5,300 mt to 5,600 mt. Production volumes and product mix remains subject to continuous review and adjustment based on an assessment of end-use demand and considering target inventory levels. Production levels in the quarter were lower than capacity to achieve alignment with current market demand.

Jervois Finland’s sales performance and outlook for key market segments under which Jervois Finland operates are summarised below.

Batteries:

  • There is increasing optimism that destocking rates in the battery sector have subsided and customer inventory levels have reduced. Recovery from current Jervois customers is expected over the course of 2024. 

  • Interest continues from both European and U.S. based EV OEMs (automakers) for long-term cobalt supply but with volumes starting in 2025 and beyond. 

  • U.S. IRA continues to drive interest in U.S. and other Western supply of battery raw materials, providing a key advantage to Kokkola as the leading global cobalt refinery outside of China. 

Chemicals, Catalysts, and Ceramics:

  • Chemicals: Demand continues to be stable in the main chemical applications (copper electrowinning, coatings, and rubber adhesion). 

  • Catalysts: Oil and gas segment (processing / refining) remains steady, and outlook remains positive. 

  • Ceramics: Continue to see reduced demand and rising competition (especially ex PRC) in this sector, linked to lower end-use demand in the housing and construction sector. In particular, weak construction markets in China are causing Chinese cobalt suppliers to aggressively access export markets, driving down prices. Demand is volatile, and consumers often wait for favourable market pricing. Prices in ceramics look to remain under pressure through the coming months, with limited ESG impacts on buyer behaviour. 

Powder Metallurgy:

  • Lower demand and competition have limited volumes into all powder metallurgy applications. 

  • Automotive, oil and gas production (drilling), general engineering, and construction all remain soft. 

  • Aerospace remains positive with solid demand from both civilian and military sectors. 

Sales volume guidance for the 2024 calendar year of 5,300 mt to 5,600 mt aligns with 2023 guidance and outcomes. Guidance takes account of current expectations on near-term market conditions. Production levels are expected to also be broadly consistent with sales volumes. Jervois maintains significant optionality for future increases in sales volumes when the cobalt market recovers.

Financial performance

Jervois Finland achieved revenue of US$38.7 million in the quarter, a decline of 8% relative to the prior quarter. The decrease was principally due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by a modest improvement in realised pricing. The cyclical weakness in cobalt prices that persisted in the quarter was in part due to continued market oversupply conditions instigated by the PRC, as outlined earlier.

 

Cash flow performance

Cash flow from operations (before interest payments) was US$4.7 million in the quarter, bringing cumulative year to date cash flow from operations from Jervois Finland to US$46.1 million. Positive cash flow resulted from the continued stabilisation of the Jervois Finland business and working capital improvements. Physical cobalt inventories reduced by US$3.8 million from US$44.5 million at 30 September 2023 to US$40.7 million at 31 December 2023. This represented a reduction from 1,353 mt and ~81 days at 30 September 2023 to 1,297 mt ~78 days at 31 December 2023 (based on a normalised 6,000 mt annual production rate). Jervois is continuing to execute an inventory management strategy aligned to a near-term target range below 90 days, in a manner that balances liquidity and risk management objectives.

Jervois launched a wide-ranging cost reduction and improvement programme in Q4 2023, aiming to deepen business resilience to current weakness in cobalt prices, and to deliver benefits to profitability and cash flow in 2024 and beyond. Jervois is implementing this in Q1 2024.

Jervois made a voluntary repayment of US$4.8 million to Mercuria in early October 2023 to meet deleveraging objectives and to reduce financing costs. The current loan balance at the date of this report is US$44.1 million.

Jervois USA

Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”), U.S.

Jervois successfully completed initial surface drilling of the Sunshine historic resource during the quarter. The Sunshine deposit is a historic resource located a short distance from the mill and concentrator facilities at ICO. Jervois drilled seven holes from surface topography, comprising 1,100 metres (3,700 feet) in total.

Results for the Sunshine campaign were received, reviewed, and delivered to Apex Geoscience for incorporation within an updated MRE in Q1 2024. Seven of nine drillholes were successful in reaching the targeted depth. Analytical results from ALS Laboratories indicate the presence of cobalt, copper, and gold mineralisation within proximity to historic drillholes completed within the Sunshine deposit with varying grade continuity, as expected from prior investigations.

Results from the programme are outlined below:

 

  • 2.9m calculated true width (“CTW”) @ 0.01% cobalt (“Co”), 0.27% copper (“Cu”), 0.03 grams per metric tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) (Drillhole SS23-01A) 

  • 1.2m CTW @ 0.34% Co, 10.05% Cu, 13.68 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-02) 

  • 1.7m CTW @ 0.68% Co, 0.35% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-03) 

  • 0.5m CTW @ 1.55% Co, 0.02% Cu, 1.30 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-04) 

  • 2.6m CTW @ 0.78% Co, 0.12% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-05) 

  • 3.2m CTW @ 0.05% Co, 0.89% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-06A) 

  • 0.9m CTW @ 0.07% Co, 1.10% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-07) 

Detailed geological modelling and geostatistical estimation is underway.

Following completion of drilling at Sunshine, Jervois commenced an underground resource extension programme at the RAM deposit, via its local mining contractor Small Mine Development. The RAM resource extension programme includes the commenced construction of an underground exploration drift as well as the extensional drilling to define potential step-outs from the existing RAM MRE which the commenced construction will enable3. The extensional drilling is expected to start in late Q1 2024.

Based on the existing U.S. DoD US$15.0 million funding agreement (the “Agreement Funding”), Jervois anticipates its costs for these exploration programmes, up to the end of Q3 2024 for exploration development, drilling, logging, assaying, MRE modelling and other related costs, to be fully reimbursed.

The Agreement Funding is under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization office of Industrial Base Policy using the U.S. Defense Production Act Title III authorities and utilises funds from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act. The resource extension programme direct expenditure and associated Jervois programme supervision are fully refundable by the DoD.

During the quarter, Jervois welcomed a bipartisan proposal of the U.S. Congress’ Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (the “Congressional Select Committee”) to create a critical mineral reserve (“Resilient Resource Reserve”) to sustain the cobalt price (among other critical minerals) for U.S. producers when the price dips below a floor, and for producers to recontribute during periods of high prices. The proposed Resilient Resource Reserve is designed to insulate U.S. critical mineral producers, including cobalt producers, from the current price volatility resulting from China’s dominance of global critical mineral supply chains.

The Congressional Select Committee also proposed that the U.S.’ Export-Import Bank (“EXIM”) would expand and extend its risk appetite under the China and Transformational Exports Program (“CTEP”) for the financing of mining and critical minerals activities, including cobalt. EXIM has previously advised Jervois that ICO is eligible for potential financing support under both CTEP and the Make More in America (“MMIA”) initiative. CTEP and MMIA enable EXIM to extend its existing medium- and long-term loan and loan guarantee programmes to support projects that reduce Chinese dominance in strategic sectors, such as ICO, whose mineral resource and reserve is the largest and highest grade confirmed cobalt orebody in the U.S. EXIM is the official export credit agency of the U.S. Government.

These extensive bipartisan legislative proposals are included in the Congressional Select Committee’s report entitled Reset, Prevent, Build: A Strategy to Win America’s Economic Competition with the Chinese Communist Party, which will be introduced for consideration by the full U.S. Congress in 2024.

As a result of continued suspension of operations at ICO, together with external factors, including current cobalt pricing and updates to commodity price forecasts, Jervois has commenced a review of ICO’s carrying value as of 31 December 2023. The review is ongoing, and a further update will be provided with the release of the annual financial results. Based on work completed to date, Jervois is likely to record an impairment of the carrying value of ICO at 31 December 2023.

U.S. cobalt refinery study

Progress continued on site selection and the study for a U.S. domestic cobalt refinery, with works fully reimbursed under the Agreement Funding. The site selection process has reached a shortlisting phase, with the preferred site expected to be selected in Q1 2024. Jervois is targeting completion of Basic Engineering and the BFS by mid-2024.

São Miguel Paulista (“SMP”) nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil

 

Partner financing opportunities at SMP progressed, with several parties continuing to engage in detailed due diligence during the quarter, including visits to the SMP facility. Engagement with multiple parties for project-level funding for the SMP restart capital project is continuing in Q1 2024.

 

Sales of Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (“MHP”) from remediation activities commenced over the quarter-end, with deliveries from early January 2024. These sales provide valuable experience and confirmation of export logistics at SMP for the planned restart.

 

Jervois has continued to review opportunities to optimise the SMP restart project, and stress-tested the project’s economics against spot pricing scenarios in view of the recent volatility in nickel markets. The project’s economics remain resilient at current spot pricing levels for LME nickel prices and MHP feed supply.

Nico Young nickel-cobalt project, New South Wales, Australia

Jervois continued to pursue a divestment process to sell all or part of its interest in the Company’s 100%-owned Nico Young nickel and cobalt project. Several base metals exploration and development companies expressed interest in the asset in 2023, but engagement was suspended due to the limited ability of the parties to finance a transaction.

Jervois has now concluded the formal divestment process but will continue to review strategic options to move the project forward. Jervois has historically invested >A$20 million in Nico Young. It is a strategic future source of Western nickel and cobalt.

Corporate activities

Liquidity and portfolio optimisation

A key strategic objective for Jervois is to de-risk the path to establishing a multi-asset platform underpinned by a durable capital structure. Jervois is pursuing initiatives across its asset portfolio to meet this objective, including in response to inbound interest. Jervois is focussed on delivering initiatives in a timely manner, and the quality of any transactions that the Company may elect to pursue. Notwithstanding the weakening of investor sentiment toward battery materials, active engagement with high-quality potential counterparties is continuing in Q1 2024. Jervois will continue to update the market on progress.

Jervois ended the December 2023 quarter with US$45.4 million in cash, US$40.7 million in physical cobalt inventories in Jervois Finland, and total drawn senior debt of US$144.1 million4.

2023 financial results

As previously indicated, Jervois will report full financial results for the year ending 31 December 2023, including earnings (and EBITDA), once its financial statement audit has been completed during March 2024.

Environmental, social, governance (“ESG”)

In the quarter, Jervois Finland received results from its EcoVadis assessment and received a Gold Medal rating. This places Jervois Finland in the top 2% of all companies assessed in the past 12 months (over 40,000 companies).

Jervois engaged in several ESG-related events during the quarter, co-ordinated by the Responsible Minerals Initiative and the Cobalt Institute, focussed on engagement with stakeholders on ESG industry standards.

Jervois also continued its engagement with the National Mining Association, including its ESG Task Force, and through participation in an International Energy Agency Industry Roundtable on Critical Minerals.

Finally, Jervois presented on a panel for the EiTRaw Materials Expert Forum on “Responsible Sourcing, Driving Sustainable Change”, held between 7 and 8 December 2023 in Prague, Czechia.

Exploration and development expenditure

In relation to the DoD funded surface drilling campaign at ICO, US$1.4 million was incurred during the quarter. No other material cash expenditure on exploration and development was spent during the quarter.

Insider compensation reporting

During the quarter, US$0.1 million was paid to Non-Executive Directors and US$0.1 million was paid to the CEO (Executive Director).

Non-core assets

The non-core assets are summarised on the Company’s website.

By order of the Board

 

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Alicia Brown

Group Manager External Affairs

Jervois Global Limited

[email protected]

 

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

[email protected]

Mobile: +61 420 582 887

 

Corporate Information

2,703M Ordinary Shares

72.1M Options

23.4M Performance Rights

 

Non-Executive Chairman

Peter Johnston

 

CEO and Executive Director

Bryce Crocker

 

Non-Executive Directors

Brian Kennedy
Michael Callahan

David Issroff

Daniela Chimisso dos Santos

Company Secretary

Alwyn Davey

 

Contact Details

Suite 2.03,

1-11 Gordon Street
Cremorne

Victoria 3121

Australia

 

P: +61 (3) 9583 0498

E: [email protected]

W: www.jervoisglobal.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to partnership for group operations, operations at Jervois Finland, drilling to be undertaken at ICO, U.S. refinery studies, reimbursement of funds to Jervois Mining USA Limited by the DoD, timing of restart of SMP refinery, and the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Tenements

 

Australian Tenements

Description

 

Tenement number

Interest owned %

Ardnaree (NSW)

 

EL 5527

100.0

Thuddungra (NSW)

 

EL 5571

100.0

Nico Young (NSW)

 

EL 8698

100.0

West Arunta (WA)

 

E80 4820

17.9

West Arunta (WA)

 

E80 4986

17.9

West Arunta (WA)

 

E80 4987

17.9

  

Uganda Exploration Licences

Description

 

Exploration Licence number

Interest owned %

Kilembe Area

 

EL0292

100.0

    

Idaho Cobalt Operations – 100% interest owned

Claim name

County #

IMC #

SUN 1

222991

174156

SUN 2

222992

174157

SUN 3 Amended

245690

174158

SUN 4

222994

174159

SUN 5

222995

174160

SUN 6

222996

174161

SUN 7

224162

174628

SUN 8

224163

174629

SUN 9

224164

174630

SUN 16 Amended

245691

177247

SUN 18 Amended

245692

177249

Sun 19

277457

196394

SUN FRAC 1

228059

176755

SUN FRAC 2

228060

176756

TOGO 1

228049

176769

TOGO 2

228050

176770

TOGO 3

228051

176771

DEWEY FRAC Amended

248739

177253

Powder 1

269506

190491

Powder 2

269505

190492

LDC-1

224140

174579

LDC-2

224141

174580

LDC-3

224142

174581

LDC-5

224144

174583

LDC-6

224145

174584

LDC-7

224146

174585

LDC-8

224147

174586

LDC-9

224148

174587

LDC-10

224149

174588

LDC-11

224150

174589

LDC-12

224151

174590

LDC-13 Amended

248718

174591

LDC-14 Amended

248719

174592

LDC-16

224155

174594

LDC-18

224157

174596

LDC-20

224159

174598

LDC-22

224161

174600

LDC FRAC 1 Amended

248720

175880

LDC FRAC 2 Amended

248721

175881

LDC FRAC 3 Amended

248722

175882

LDC FRAC 4 Amended

248723

175883

LDC FRAC 5 Amended

248724

175884

RAM 1

228501

176757

RAM 2

228502

176758

RAM 3

228503

176759

RAM 4

228504

176760

RAM 5

228505

176761

RAM 6

228506

176762

RAM 7

228507

176763

RAM 8

228508

176764

RAM 9

228509

176765

RAM 10

228510

176766

RAM 11

228511

176767

RAM 12

228512

176768

RAM 13 Amended

245700

181276

RAM 14 Amended

245699

181277

RAM 15 Amended

245698

181278

RAM 16 Amended

245697

181279

Ram Frac 1 Amended

245696

178081

Ram Frac 2 Amended

245695

178082

Ram Frac 3 Amended

245694

178083

Ram Frac 4 Amended

245693

178084

HZ 1

224173

174639

HZ 2

224174

174640

HZ 3

224175

174641

HZ 4

224176

174642

HZ 5

224413

174643

HZ 6

224414

174644

HZ 7

224415

174645

HZ 8

224416

174646

HZ 9

224417

174647

HZ 10

224418

174648

HZ 11

224419

174649

HZ 12

224420

174650

HZ 13

224421

174651

HZ 14

224422

174652

HZ 15

231338

178085

HZ 16

231339

178086

HZ 18

231340

178087

HZ 19

224427

174657

Z 20

224428

174658

HZ 21

224193

174659

HZ 22

224194

174660

HZ 23

224195

174661

HZ 24

224196

174662

HZ 25

224197

174663

HZ 26

224198

174664

HZ 27

224199

174665

HZ 28

224200

174666

HZ 29

224201

174667

HZ 30

224202

174668

HZ 31

224203

174669

HZ 32

224204

174670

HZ FRAC

228967

177254

JC 1

224165

174631

JC 2

224166

174632

JC 3

224167

174633

JC 4

224168

174634

JC 5 Amended

245689

174635

JC 6

224170

174636

JC FR 7

224171

174637

JC FR 8

224172

174638

JC 9

228054

176750

JC 10

228055

176751

JC 11

228056

176752

JC-12

228057

176753

JC-13

228058

176754

JC 14

228971

177250

JC 15

228970

177251

JC 16

228969

177252

JC 17

259006

187091

JC 18

259007

187092

JC 19

259008

187093

JC 20

259009

187094

JC 21

259010

187095

JC 22

259011

187096

CHELAN NO. 1 Amended

248345

175861

GOOSE 2 Amended

259554

175863

GOOSE 3

227285

175864

GOOSE 4 Amended

259553

175865

GOOSE 6

227282

175867

GOOSE 7 Amended

259552

175868

GOOSE 8 Amended

259551

175869

GOOSE 10 Amended

259550

175871

GOOSE 11 Amended

259549

175872

GOOSE 12 Amended

259548

175873

GOOSE 13

228028

176729

GOOSE 14 Amended

259547

176730

GOOSE 15

228030

176731

GOOSE 16

228031

176732

GOOSE 17

228032

176733

GOOSE 18 Amended

259546

176734

GOOSE 19 Amended

259545

176735

GOOSE 20

228035

176736

GOOSE 21

228036

176737

GOOSE 22

228037

176738

GOOSE 23

228038

176739

GOOSE 24

228039

176740

GOOSE 25

228040

176741

SOUTH ID 1 Amended

248725

175874

SOUTH ID 2 Amended

248726

175875

SOUTH ID 3 Amended

248727

175876

SOUTH ID 4 Amended

248717

175877

SOUTH ID 5 Amended

248715

176743

SOUTH ID 6 Amended

248716

176744

South ID 7

306433

218216

South ID 8

306434

218217

South ID 9

306435

218218

South ID 10

306436

218219

South ID 11

306437

218220

South ID 12

306438

218221

South ID 13

306439

218222

South ID 14

306440

218223

OMS-1

307477

218904

Chip 1

248956

184883

Chip 2

248957

184884

Chip 3 Amended

277465

196402

Chip 4 Amended

277466

196403

Chip 5 Amended

277467

196404

Chip 6 Amended

277468

196405

Chip 7 Amended

277469

196406

Chip 8 Amended

277470

196407

Chip 9 Amended

277471

196408

Chip 10 Amended

277472

196409

Chip 11 Amended

277473

196410

Chip 12 Amended

277474

196411

Chip 13 Amended

277475

196412

Chip 14 Amended

277476

196413

Chip 15 Amended

277477

196414

Chip 16 Amended

277478

196415

Chip 17 Amended

277479

196416

Chip 18 Amended

277480

196417

Sun 20

306042

218133

Sun 21

306043

218134

Sun 22

306044

218135

Sun 23

306045

218136

Sun 24

306046

218137

Sun 25

306047

218138

Sun 26

306048

218139

Sun 27

306049

218140

Sun 28

306050

218141

Sun 29

306051

218142

Sun 30

306052

218143

Sun 31

306053

218144

Sun 32

306054

218145

Sun 33

306055

218146

Sun 34

306056

218147

Sun 35

306057

218148

Sun 36

306058

218149

Chip 21 Fraction

306059

218113

Chip 22 Fraction

306060

218114

Chip 23

306025

218115

Chip 24

306026

218116

Chip 25

306027

218117

Chip 26

306028

218118

Chip 27

306029

218119

Chip 28

306030

218120

Chip 29

306031

218121

Chip 30

306032

218122

Chip 31

306033

218123

Chip 32

306034

218124

Chip 33

306035

218125

Chip 34

306036

218126

Chip 35

306037

218127

Chip 36

306038

218128

Chip 37

306039

218129

Chip 38

306040

218130

Chip 39

306041

218131

Chip 40

307491

218895

DRC NW 1

307492

218847

DRC NW 2

307493

218848

DRC NW 3

307494

218849

DRC NW 4

307495

218850

DRC NW 5

307496

218851

DRC NW 6

307497

218852

DRC NW 7

307498

218853

DRC NW 8

307499

218854

DRC NW 9

307500

218855

DRC NW 10

307501

218856

DRC NW 11

307502

218857

DRC NW 12

307503

218858

DRC NW 13

307504

218859

DRC NW 14

307505

218860

DRC NW 15

307506

218861

DRC NW 16

307507

218862

DRC NW 17

307508

218863

DRC NW 18

307509

218864

DRC NW 19

307510

218865

DRC NW 20

307511

218866

DRC NW 21

307512

218867

DRC NW 22

307513

218868

DRC NW 23

307514

218869

DRC NW 24

307515

218870

DRC NW 25

307516

218871

DRC NW 26

307517

218872

DRC NW 27

307518

218873

DRC NW 28

307519

218874

DRC NW 29

307520

218875

DRC NW 30

307521

218876

DRC NW 31

307522

218877

DRC NW 32

307523

218878

DRC NW 33

307524

218879

DRC NW 34

307525

218880

DRC NW 35

307526

218881

DRC NW 36

307527

218882

DRC NW 37

307528

218883

DRC NW 38

307529

218884

DRC NW 39

307530

218885

DRC NW 40

307531

218886

DRC NW 41

307532

218887

DRC NW 42

307533

218888

DRC NW 43

307534

218889

DRC NW 44

307535

218890

DRC NW 45

307536

218891

DRC NW 46

307537

218892

DRC NW 47

307538

218893

DRC NW 48

307539

218894

EBatt 1

307483

218896

EBatt 2

307484

218897

EBatt 3

307485

218898

EBatt 4

307486

218899

EBatt 5

307487

218900

EBatt 6

307488

218901

EBatt 7

307489

218902

EBatt 8

307490

218903

OMM-1

307478

218905

OMM-2

307479

218906

OMN-2

307481

218908

OMN-3

307482

218909

BTG-1

307471

218910

BTG-2

307472

218911

BTG-3

307473

218912

BTG-4

307474

218913

BTG-5

307475

218914

BTG-6

307476

218915

NFX 17

307230

218685

NFX 18

307231

218686

NFX 19

307232

218687

NFX 20

307233

218688

NFX 21

307234

218689

NFX 22

307235

218690

NFX 23

307236

218691

NFX 24

307237

218692

NFX 25

307238

218693

NFX 30

307243

218698

NFX 31

307244

218699

NFX 32

307245

218700

NFX 33

307246

218701

NFX 34

307247

218702

NFX 35

307248

218703

NFX 36

307249

218704

NFX 37

307250

218705

NFX 38

307251

218706

NFX 42

307255

218710

NFX 43

307256

218711

NFX 44

307257

218712

NFX 45

307258

218713

NFX 46

307259

218714

NFX 47

307260

218715

NFX 48

307261

218716

NFX 49

307262

218717

NFX 50

307263

218718

NFX 56

307269

218724

NFX 57

307270

218725

NFX 58

307271

218726

NFX 59

307272

218727

NFX 60 Amended

307558

218728

NFX 61

307274

218729

NFX 62

307275

218730

NFX 63

307276

218731

NFX 64

307277

218732

     

OMN-1 revised

315879

228322

  

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Jervois Global Limited

ABN

Quarter ended (“current quarter”)

52 007 626 575

 

31 December 2023

 

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter
$US’000

Year to date

(12 months)

$US’000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

42,487

234,616

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

 

  1. (a)exploration evaluation  

 

  1. (b)site suspension 

(3,006)

(11,589)

 

  1. (c)production 

(38,009)

(187,632)

 

  1. (d)staff costs5 

(1,674)

(13,228)

 

  1. (e)corporate administration  

(1,087)

(3,919)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

264

1,338

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(870)

(19,646)

1.6

Income taxes refunded / (paid)

64

(1,018)

1.7

Other

1.9

Net cash (used in) from operating activities

(1,831)

(1,078)

       

  

 

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

 

  1. (a)entities 

 

  1. (b)tenements 

 

  1. (c)property, plant, and equipment – incl. assets under construction 

(3,395)

(81,770)

 

  1. (d)exploration evaluation  

(1,374)

(1,999)

 

  1. (e)acquisition of subsidiaries 

 

  1. (f)transfer tax on acquisition 

 

  1. (g)other non-current assets 

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

 

  1. (a)entities 

 

  1. (b)tenements 

 

  1. (c)property, plant, and equipment 

280

1,349

 

  1. (d)investments 

 

  1. (e)other non-current assets 

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5

Other

2.6

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,489)

(82,420)

 

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

24,985

3.1

Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

25,000

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities

(6)

(3,270)

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(4,788)

(70,926)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

3.9

Other – incl. lease liabilities

(714)

(2,119)

 

Other – Government grants and tax incentives

2,293

2,468

 

Other

3.10

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

(3,215)

(23,862)

 

4.

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

   

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

54,851

152,647

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

(1,831)

(1,078)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

(4,489)

(82,420)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

(3,215)

(23,862)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

52

81

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

45,368

45,368

  

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter
$US’000

Previous quarter
$US’000

5.1

Bank balances

45,368

54,851

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

45,368

54,851

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

Current quarter
$US’000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1

204

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

 

7.

Financing facilities
Note: the term “facility’ includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Total facility amount at quarter end
$US’000

Amount drawn at quarter end
$US’000

7.1

Bond Facility1

100,000

100,000

7.2

Secured Revolving Credit Facility2

150,000

44,105

7.3

Unsecured Convertible Notes3

25,000

25,000

7.4

Total financing facilities

275,000

169,105

     

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end ($US’000)4

7.6

Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

  1. Bond Facility – US$100.0 million: 

On 20 July 2021 the Company completed settlement of a US$100.0 million senior secured bond facility. The bonds were issued by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Jervois Mining USA Limited, and are administered by the bond trustee, Nordic Trustee AS. In February 2022, Jervois Mining USA Limited completed the first US$50.0 million drawdown on the bonds, and in July 2022 the second, and final, US$50.0 million drawdown was completed.

Key terms:

  • Issuer: Jervois Mining USA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company). 

  • Maturity: 5-year tenor with a maturity date of 20 July 2026. 

  • Original issue discount of 2%. 

  • Coupon rate: 12.5% per annum with interest payable bi-annually. 

  • No amortisation – bullet payment on maturity. 

  • Non-callable for 3 years, after which callable at par plus 62.5% of coupon, declining rateably to par in year 5. 

  • Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of the Issuer, pledge of all the shares of the Issuer, intercompany loans. 

 

  1. Secured Revolving Credit Facility – US$150.0 million: 

On 28 October 2021 the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (together, “the Borrowers”), entered into a secured loan facility with Mercuria Energy Trading SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited, to borrow up to US$75 million. The Borrowers increased the facility to US$150 million through the execution of the Accordion Increase (as contemplated in the facility agreement entered into on 28 October 2021 and as amended and restated on 4 August 2022).

Key terms:

  • Borrowers: Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company). 

  • Maturity: rolling facility to 31 December 2024. 

  • Interest rate: SOFR + 5.0% per annum. 

  • Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of Jervois Finland, including inventory, receivables, collection account, and shares in Jervois Finland. 

 
 

  1. Unsecured Convertible Notes 

On 28 June 2023, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement for the issuance of US$25.0 million of Unsecured Convertible Notes (the “Notes”) maturing in July 2028 (Tranche 1) and August 2028 (Tranche 2), respectively, and which are convertible into Jervois ordinary shares. The initial conversion price for the Notes is US$0.0605 and the Notes carry a 6.5% per annum coupon, payable in arrears through either settlement in cash or payment in kind. The gross proceeds were received under two tranches of US$19.9 million and US$5.1 million on 20 July 2023 and 31 August 2023, respectively.

 

  1. Unused limit of Secured Revolving Credit Facility: 

The Borrowers may draw to the lower of the maximum amount or 80% of the collateral value (referred to as the “Maximum Available Amount”), where collateral is defined as the value of the Borrower’s inventory and receivables, calculated monthly (reduced to 70% for eligible inventory in Finland exceeding US$75.0 million) and subject to eligibility requirements and associated terms of the agreement. Where the amounts drawn exceed 110% of the Maximum Available Amount (the “Shortfall”), the Borrowers are required to prepay or repay any amount of the facility to ensure that, following such payment, the Shortfall no longer exists.

 

Subject to the Maximum Available Amount, the total unused financing facility may increase in the future to the maximum facility amount of US$150.0 million.

 

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$US’000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(1,831)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))

(1,374)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(3,205)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

45,368

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5 and see item 7.6 – footnote 3)

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

45,368

     

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)

14.16

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (i.e., a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as “N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

 

8.8.1        Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

 

Answer: N/A

               

 

8.8.2        Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

 

Answer: N/A

  
 

8.8.3        Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

 

Answer: N/A

 
 

Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

1        This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2        This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

  

Date:        30 January 2024

  

Authorised by:        Disclosure Committee

(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)

  

Notes

1.        This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity’s activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.

2.        If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3.        Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

4.        If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the [name of board committeee.g., Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: “By the Disclosure Committee”.

5.        If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

         

1 Before interest payments.

2 Drawn senior debt represents the aggregate of amounts drawn under the Company’s senior debt facilities (excludes Unsecured Convertible Notes that mature in July/August 2028). Amounts represent the nominal loan amounts; balances recorded in Jervois’ financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards will differ.

3 See ASX announcement “Updated RAM resource offers opportunity to extend ICO mine life” dated 19 April 2023 (Australia).

4 Drawn senior debt represents the aggregate of amounts drawn under the Company’s senior debt facilities (excludes Unsecured Convertible Notes that mature in July/August 2028). Amounts represent the nominal loan amounts; balances recorded in Jervois’ financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards will differ.

5 Excludes Jervois Finland staff costs which are included in 1.2(c) production.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.