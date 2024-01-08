January 8, 2024 – TheNewswire – AustraliaJervois Global Limited (“Jervois” or the “Company”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that its Q4 2023 Quarterly Activities and Investor Call will be held on Tuesday 30 January 2024 at 0900 Australian Eastern Daylight Time (“AEDT”).

Registration for the investor call can be undertaken at the link below:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pdkU855a

After registering participants will receive email confirmation with access details.

A recording and transcript will be made available shortly after conclusion of the call.

The Quarterly Activities Report will include an update on business activities, incorporating reporting of applicable operational and cash flow metrics. Jervois intends to report financial results for the year-ending 31 December 2023, including earnings, once the financial statements audit has been completed.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited,

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager – External Affairs Jervois Global [email protected] Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications [email protected] Mob: +61 420 582 887

