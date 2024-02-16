Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kadimastem Ltd. (TASE: KDST), a leading cell therapy company in the clinical development stages of breakthrough products for the treatment of ALS and diabetes, announces that the company has signed a non-binding agreement in principle (“MOU”) for a merger with a public company traded on the NASDAQ. pursuant to the MOU Kadimastem shareholders are expected to hold 88% of the shares of the combined company post -merger upon which Kadimastem will no longer be trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The MOU is in line with the company’s strategic plan, to approach the target markets of its field of activity and the US capital markets.

As part of the terms of the MOU, Kadimastem undertook to have approximately $5 million in funds, including capital raised simultaneously with the completion of the transaction and the commencement of trading from existing shareholders and additional investors.

Ronen Twito, Executive Chairman of the Board said, “Listing Kadimastem on the NASDAQ is an important and necessary goal for Kadimastem’s development and its progress to the company’s target markets in the U.S., as we have stated in the past. The MOU is an important step in that direction. It follows the Company’s report of receipt of FDA approval for a Phase IIa multi-site clinical trial in the US for the treatment of ALS, and the joint development agreement signed with iTolerance Inc., a Florida based company with a product in the field of diabetes which we recently reported to have a successful joint INTERCT meeting with the FDA.” We believe that the exposure to the U.S. capital markets will assist Kadimastem in the development of the company’s clinical assets and preparations for the planned multi-site clinical trial for the US, and as a result will create value for the company’s shareholders.”

About Kadimastem

Kadimastem is a clinical stage cell therapy company, developing “off-the-shelf”, allogeneic, proprietary cell products based on its technology platform for the expansion and differentiation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) into functional cells. AstroRx®, the company’s lead product, is an astrocyte cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment for ALS and in pre-clinical studies for other neurodegenerative indications.

IsletRx is the company’s treatment for diabetes. IsletRx is comprised of functional pancreatic islet cells producing and releasing insulin and glucagon, intended to treat and potentially cure patients with insulin-dependent diabetes. Kadimastem was founded by Professor Michel Revel, CSO of the company and Professor Emeritus of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Professor Revel received the Israel Prize for the invention and development of Rebif®, a multiple sclerosis blockbuster drug sold worldwide. Kadimastem is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: KDST).

Forward Looking Statement

This document may include forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Law, 5728 – 1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain and mostly is not under the Company’s control and the realization or non-realization of forward-looking information will be affected, among other things, by the risk factors characterizing the Company’s activity, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors affecting the Company’s activity. The Company’s results and achievements in the future may differ materially from any presented herein and the Company makes no undertaking to update or revise such projection or estimate and does not undertake to update this document. This document does not constitute a proposal to purchase the Company’s securities or an invitation to receive such offers. Investment in securities in general and in the Company in particular bears risks. One should consider that past performance does not necessarily indicate performance in the future.

