Thetford Mines, Quebec – TheNewswire – December 8, 2023 – KDA Group Inc. (TSXV:KDA) (“KDA” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement with accredited investors totaling 11,250,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,125,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Each Unit consists of one Class A Share of KDA (“Common share”) and one Common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common share for a period of 24 months ending December 8, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a mandatory four-month and one-day hold period expiring on April 9, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

KDA will use the Private Placement proceeds for its working capital and general corporate purposes. No finder’s fee nor commission are payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized solutions in the pharmaceutical market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has a respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. Its management team is guided by the vision to pursue leading the way in Canada and internationally. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.kdagroup.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

– 30 –

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

INFORMATION

Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer

514 622-7370

[email protected]

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.