Thetford Mines, Quebec – TheNewswire – December 20, 2023 – KDA Group Inc. (TSXV:KDA) (“KDA” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it is working with several Quebec and Canadian pharmacy banners to ensure the performance of its pharmacological adherence software, Adherize+.

Designed to assist healthcare professionals and their patients in managing medication adherence, Adherize+ simplifies the monitoring of pharmacological care and enables direct interaction with patients. This clinical software helps healthcare professionals identify their patients’ medication adherence challenges. Automated management, powered by intelligent algorithms, ensures rapid patient management and real-time monitoring to improve and optimize adherence to pharmacological treatments effectively and sustainably. According to the World Health Organization, medication observance can have a more direct impact on patient’s health outcomes than the treatment itself.

“Thanks to our innovative approach, we are aiming for optimum efficiency for better quality patient care,” confides Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer of KDA.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized solutions in the pharmaceutical market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has a respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. Its management team is guided by the vision to pursue leading the way in Canada and internationally. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.kdagroup.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

– 30 –

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

INFORMATION

Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer

514-622-7370

[email protected]

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.