KDA Group Business Update

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Tickers: XTSX:KDA

Tags: #Mining

Thetford Mines, Quebec – TheNewswire – March 24, 2020 – KDA Group Inc. (TSXV:KDA) (“KDA” or the “Corporation“) would like to provide an update on its activities in relation to the recent evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Current Status

On March 13, 2020, the Government of Quebec adopted an order in council declaring a health emergency throughout the provincial territory. This exceptional measure enables the health ministry and its organizations to promptly conclude the necessary arrangements and provisions necessary to protect the population’s health.

This translates amongst other things into an important increase in demand for medical personnel throughout the healthcare network in the province of Quebec. The situation is similar at the federal government level and throughout Canada.

Impact on KDA

Daily demand for medical personnel, including pharmacists and technicians at its subsidiary AlliancePharma increased by 20% on average with higher and more significant peaks on certain days.

AlliancePharma has increased the capacity of its 24/7 dispatch centre where requests are processed to ensure and guarantee that response times are maintained within historical parameters. The proprietary software platform developed by AlliancePharma, which combines business process automation, business intelligence and managerial functions, was designed to handle and manage very high volumes, is fully scalable and is currently performing smoothly.

AlliancePharma is the leader in the placement of pharmacists and technicians with Quebec pharmacies and fully assumes its role in this exceptional time of unprecedented crisis and provides all services, support and assistance to the pharmacy sector.

Special measures

KDA is following all recommendations of provincial and federal health agencies and is adapting to evolving protocols and guidelines on a daily basis.

All of our personnel currently working in pharmacies and healthcare facilities follow exactly the same guidelines and directives as permanent healthcare network employees.

KDA’s Commitment

Human capital is our most valuable resource and KDA is committing to an extraordinary collaboration to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

“In these exceptional times of uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic, KDA and I would like to assure you of our full support, collaboration, cooperation and contribution to the current commitment put in place by our governments to fight COVID-19 and to assist all Quebecers and Canadians. We will ensure that all of our personnel is at the service of the health sector in order to put in place and deploy all the necessary measures required by government authorities to support and assist them throughout their development in the days and weeks to come. We are with you at your side in these more difficult times and you can count on our presence and commitment,” said Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer of KDA.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leading innovation and specialized solution provider in the pharmaceutical market. Today, it is a respected name for quality and expertise among the different stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sector. Its management team is guided by a vision of continuing to lead the way in Quebec while extending operations across Canada and internationally. Additional information on the Corporation is available at www.kdagroup.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

– 30 –

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

INFORMATION

Marc Lemieux

Chief Executive Officer

514 622-7370

[email protected]

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.