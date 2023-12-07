In the ever-evolving landscape of green energy and automation, Kontrolmatik (IST:KONTR), a forward-thinking technology conglomerate, stands at the forefront, strategically advancing its initiatives. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company’s flagship products, Pomega energy storage systems, and Controlix IoT applications, are not only making significant strides domestically but are also gaining recognition on the global stage.

Situated in Polatli/Ankara, at the heart of Türkiye, Pomega’s energy storage systems feature prismatic Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells with wide-ranging applications. From solar and wind energy storage to high-power electric vehicle charging stations, industrial machinery, heavy vehicles, marine transportation, and residential power units, these systems showcase versatility and reliability. The company has initiated the first phase of operations by commencing the supply of advanced energy storage systems to industrial facilities and renewable energy power plants. The robust project pipeline involves key entities in Türkiye, signaling a groundbreaking effort towards fostering a more adaptable and environmentally friendly energy supply within the nation.

The need to address climate change through energy transition, energy storage and electrification of transportation is driving demand for batteries on a global scale. LFP batteries is the safest type of battery technology because they have less chance of thermal runaway caused by overcharging, internal fault, physical damage and heat. Global LFP battery demand is expected to double by 2028 driven by accelerated transition to renewable energy sources. Responding to the increasing demand for energy storage systems, Pomega plans to expand its current annual capacity from 500 MWh to 3 GWh during 2024, with the support of project financing from local and international banks.

The significance of Pomega’s energy storage systems on a global scale is highlighted by Kontrolmatik’s (IST:KONTR) Chairman, Sami Aslanhan. In an industry typically dominated by battery manufacturing giants headquartered in China, Pomega aspires to become a pivotal player in Europe and its neighboring regions, filling a void left by the absence of representation from Europe, the Middle East, the USA, or Central Asia among the top manufacturers. Ongoing receipt of international certifications, segmented across a diverse array of products, further underscores the Pomega’s commitment to quality and international compliance.

Expanding its portfolio, Kontrolmatik (IST:KONTR) is poised to establish a mass production facility in Polatlı/Ankara for High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) under the Kontrolmatik (IST:KONTR) brand. With R&D, engineering, and prototype studies completed, international certification tests are expected to conclude by the 1st quarter of 2024, paving the way for mass production in the 2nd quarter of the same year. This marks a significant stride towards increasing electrification products and services.

In a groundbreaking move, Kontrolmatik (IST:KONTR) has entered into a technology transfer and license agreement with Chint Electric Co Ltd for the engineering and production of the 245kV High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear. This strategic partnership not only marks a first-of-its-kind in Türkiye but is also poised to contribute substantially to the national economy through import substitution and export potential.

Within the automation sector, Kontrolmatik’s (IST:KONTR) Controlix is actively engaged in innovative IoT projects, including a remote meter reading pilot project across four metropolitan cities aimed at addressing water leakages in rural areas. The company is also making strides in industrial applications, such as the personnel fall tracking project in a chocolate factory, where Controlix’s IoT technology enhances safety measures.

In the transportation sector, Controlix has embarked on IoT product development for car-sharing companies, exploring alternative communication methods, in-vehicle network solutions, and vehicle information collection. Meanwhile, in the healthcare sector, the company’s delivery of IoT modules and gateways to city hospitals has initiated an emergency monitoring project, enhancing security conditions within healthcare facilities.

Controlix’s global expansion is evident through the testing of meter reading products in the European market and the provision of solutions to diverse sectors such as healthcare, industrial facilities, hotels, and fuel stations. These ongoing projects exemplify Controlix’s commitment to cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and a comprehensive approach to solving challenges in various industries. As Kontrolmatik (IST:KONTR) continues to innovate and expand its horizons, it solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the convergence of green energy and automation, extending its influence from Türkiye to a global scale.

Discover captivating details within Kontrolmatik’s (IST:KONTR) activity reports https://www.kontrolmatik.com/activity-reports and investor presentations https://www.kontrolmatik.com/presentations

About Kontrolmatik Technologies

Since 2008, Kontrolmatik Technologies has been providing end-to-end digital solutions in the areas of energy generation and transmission, energy storage and Internet of Things (IoT), developing innovative and green technologies for a sustainable and carbon-neutral planet. Kontrolmatik’s core business is brand-independent energy system integration and automation. To date, more than 300 projects have been implemented in over 30 countries in collaboration with supranational financial institutions (World Bank, IFC, EBRD, etc.). Kontrolmatik is listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (approx. $1.5 billion market capitalization).

