Kootenay Silver (TSX-V:KTN) CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company’s drilling results from its 2023 diamond drilling program at the Columba Silver Project in Mexico.

The program consisting of 12 holes, totalled 3,052.8 meters of drilling. The primary objective of the program was to extend known mineralization on the “D Vein” target area at the Columba Silver Project.

The drilling results from the final two holes of the 2023 program (CDH-23-146 and CDH-23-147) continued to identify broad zones of mineralization adjacent to the D Vein proper. These results further expand the understanding of the area.

The drilling program has reached the southeastern extent of drilling at the D Vein, leaving approximately 800 meters of untested extensions before potentially intersecting the B Vein, another lightly drilled high-grade vein system at Columba.

The Columba Project hosts an extensive network of intermediate-style epithermal quartz, carbonate, and barite veins aligned into two broadly cross-cutting orientations. Fieldwork has identified numerous mineralized structures across the project, some measuring up to 4 kilometers in length.

The current drilling program is part of the company’s strategy to extend the D Vein in preparation for a wider-spaced follow-up program. The goal is to delineate a maiden resource estimate for the project, expected in late 2024.

These drilling results and exploration efforts are significant for Kootenay Silver as they contribute to a deeper understanding of the Columba Silver Project’s mineralization potential and advance the project toward resource estimation.

Contact Details

Proactive United States

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

[email protected]