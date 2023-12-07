Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide a substantial update on the ongoing endeavors at the Columba Silver Project located in Mexico.

The program, now successfully completed, has resulted in an impressive total of 12 holes, covering a substantial distance of 3,052.8 meters. This initiative was meticulously designed to extend the boundaries of known mineralization, focusing primarily on the promising “D Vein” target area within the Columba project.

It’s worth noting that this latest program significantly contributes to the project’s overall statistics, as it joins the ranks of over 30,000 meters drilled across 147 holes since the commencement of operations back in 2019.

McDonald expressed immense satisfaction with the progress made during this current program, highlighting the consistently encouraging results, particularly in the D-Vein target area. Each drilled hole has succeeded in expanding the size and scope of this promising zone.

Noteworthy results from the latest drilling include an impressive 6 meters of core length averaging 435 grams per tonne of silver, along with 0.1% lead and 0.2% zinc, all extracted from a depth of 215 meters within a broader context of 22 meters, averaging 174 grams per tonne of silver.

The current drilling program was strategically crafted to further extend the D-Vein, laying the groundwork for a subsequent, more widely spaced follow-up program aimed at delineating a maiden resource. This exciting development is expected to come to fruition by late 2024.

In addition to the remarkable progress with the D-Vein, Kootenay Silver maintains a comprehensive priority list that includes various new vein targets and known vein extensions—all of which exhibit significant potential and merit thorough exploration via drilling.

