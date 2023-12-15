Toronto, Ontario December 15, 2023 – Kristine Lewis announces that she has acquired ownership or control over an additional 4,500,000 common shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (“NTG”) by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.03 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $135,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Prior to completion of the Private Placement, Ms. Lewis held 21,638,749 common shares and 2,250,000 options of NTG, which represented 14.60% of common shares outstanding before giving effect to the options and 15.9% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the options. After giving effect to the Private Placement, Ms. Lewis owns or controls 26,138,749 common shares and 2,250,000 options, which represents 14.12% of the common shares outstanding before giving effect to the options and 15.15% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of the options.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Ms. Lewis may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of NTG depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kristine Lewis at 905-305-1325 or [email protected].

