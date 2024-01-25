Reading Time: 2 minutes

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA – (NewMediaWire) – January 25, 2024 – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce a new version for Koinfold 2.0 has been released on the Google Play store with new features.

KYN Capital Group has released our new version of Koinfold 2.0 available on the Google Play Store and has submitted the Apple IOS version for release. We expect the Apple ISO Version to be available for download within the next week.

Implemented is the ability to access cryptocurrency swap features within the app, email verification for security. 24/7 cryptocurrency news from over 50 editorials. The ability to mine crypto through Cudominer, and Koinfold’s user-friendly design.

Features such as “Learn to Earn” gives the user $10,000 in play cryptocurrency to test the market, no risk. It’s the safest and easiest way to learn.

Koinfold is implementing the precious metal feature that will be released in the near future. This feature will generate substantial revenue for KYN Capital group along with the revenue generated from cryptocurrency swaps, buys and sells through MoonPay. Koinfold 2.0 will also be offering new features currently on the horizon to be implemented.

“The BTC price is being predicted to move upward possibly even halving in the next few months with BTC limited supply this will take prices higher. Koinfold is on track to be aligned with all the crypto movement generating substantial revenue for KYN Capital,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

