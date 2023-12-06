Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR, OTC:FRNRF) technical director Brian Thomas tells Proactive the company has entered into a farm-in agreement to earn up to 70% of the Lady Grey Lithium-Tantalum Project – directly adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s Earl Grey Mine which hosts 189 million tonnes at 1.53% Li2O at Mount Holland. He says plans for evaluation and fieldwork will commence immediately to assess the potential for lithium pegmatites with drill programs earmarked for early 2024.

“This transaction positions Lanthanein with a prospective lithium project in one of the most desired jurisdictions for lithium explorers in Western Australia,” Thomas said. “With credit to Lanthanein’s management team, the company has managed to secure the rights to earn up to a 70% interest over ~77 square kilometres of prospective ground, immediately adjacent to one of the largest operating lithium mines in Western Australia.”

