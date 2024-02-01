Reading Time: 4 minutes

CARSON CITY, NV – (NewMediaWire) – February 1, 2024 – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) (“LeapCharger” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that its Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, will be registering to be an exhibitor at the Middle East Energy Conference to be held in Dubai from April 16-18, 2024.

Middle East Energy, formerly Middle East Electricity, enjoys a 45+ year legacy as one of the most reputable and long-established events in the energy industry. Now in its 49th edition, Middle East Energy continues to connect the global energy community, allowing you to network with international energy suppliers, discover products and solutions that are changing the energy landscape and build long-lasting business relationships that will not only help you to stay ahead of the competition but will enable you to diversify your energy portfolio. Middle East Energy will also feature high-level strategic conferences and content arenas focusing on the latest technologies and products to provide a platform to provide knowledge sharing and support relationship building and solutions to some of the most pressing challenges posed by the energy transition.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, Chairperson and CEO, stated, “This conference affords us an absolutely incredible audience to unveil LeapCharger to high level businesses and executives from around the globe. As we continue to leverage our local relationships with property developers and land owners to expand our EV charging network, this conference will just serve as another platform for us to provide value to our shareholders by seeking to create new alliances and partnerships. The National Guide to Smart Construction aims to standardize building design by adopting smart building indicators and ensuring the best models of smart construction and digital design. Our goal is to fully leverage this initiative and play a major role in the EV charging sector in the UAE and beyond.”

Vijayakumar continued by declaring, “In May 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched a goal to support the shift to green mobility and aims to increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the UAE’s roads by 2050. This goal gives LeapCharger a golden opportunity to grow and expand, and we are working to accomplish just that.”

For information on the Conference, please visit https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html?wcmmode=disabled .

Additional information regarding LeapCharger’s participation in the Middle East Energy Conference will be released as it becomes available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

[email protected]