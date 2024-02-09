Reading Time: 4 minutes

CARSON CITY, NV – (NewMediaWire) – February 9, 2024 – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) (“LeapCharger” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize transportation. After intensive negotiations, LeapCharger has placed a purchase order for Electric Vehicle (EV) prototypes, marking a pivotal step towards solidifying our strategic partnership with the Middle East’s premier ride-sharing company which operates across 10 countries.

This strategic alliance seeks to reshape the transportation landscape in the Middle East, offering sustainable transportation and EV charging solutions to a vast audience while advancing environmental stewardship. By merging state-of-the-art EV technology with innovative ride-sharing platforms, both entities are poised to spearhead the transition towards eco-friendly transportation in the region.

“We are excited to reach this critical juncture in our collaboration with the Middle East’s foremost ride-sharing company,” stated Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “Together, we aim to redefine transportation norms by providing efficient, environmentally-conscious mobility options that enhance the lives of millions. The prototypes we have ordered are expected to enable us to move forward with our strategic partner by meeting their significant demands to deliver tailor-made solutions in the form of EV cars and chargers.”

As part of our commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, LeapCharger pledges to keep investors abreast of all developments. Over the next 60 days, as the EV prototypes are delivered, LeapCharger will provide regular updates on the progress of this groundbreaking partnership.

“We recognize the importance of keeping our investors informed and involved in our journey,” added Vijayakumar. “We are dedicated to providing timely updates as we work towards the successful implementation of this strategic collaboration.”

Additional information regarding our EV prototype purchase order will be released as such information becomes available. Further details about solidifying our strategic collaboration will also be released at a later time and as they become available. Until all details are finalized, we are unable to provide further information at this time. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

[email protected]