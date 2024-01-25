Reading Time: 4 minutes

January 24, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Legible Inc. (CSE:READ) (OTC:LEBGF) (FSE:D0T) (“Legible” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. (“Investor Cubed”) to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

The terms of the engagement of Investor Cubed provide for compensation of $7,500 per month for a period of 12 months. In addition, Investor Cubed will be granted stock options to purchase 800,000 common shares priced at $0.20 per common share. The stock options will vest quarterly in arrears, beginning from the grant date and will be governed by the provisions of the Company’s stock option plan.

“Investor Cubed is excited to begin working with Legible,” stated Neil Simon, Investor Cubed CEO. “The Company’s years of development and proprietary technology firmly position Legible to be a leader in their sector, and Legible has an experienced management team who we believe will deliver value to the Company’s shareholders.”

Kaleeg Hainsworth, Legible’s CEO, commented, “We are very excited to have signed with Investor Cubed. Neil and his team are very experienced and have a large audience of both retail advisors and institutional investors. We believe now is the time to increase our presence and broaden our reach with the Canadian investment community. Legible is focused on driving revenues through our Legible Unbound subscription service that provides access to an extensive catalogue of audiobooks and eBooks.”

In addition, Legible has extended the closing of the Private Placement announced by way of a Press Release dated December 8, 2023, under the same terms and conditions.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world’s largest eBook distributor, enabling it to seamlessly deliver over 2 million eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world’s pioneering AI-powered assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business and the Private Placement. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward- looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

