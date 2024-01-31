Reading Time: 5 minutes

All 1.5M+ subscribers of Tesla’s Premium Connectivity package in North America will have access to Legible’s audiobooks

LiveOne members will now have access to millions of audiobooks and eBooks, 45M music tracks, 400K hours of podcast episodes, 500+ expertly curated radio stations

Audiobook market projected to grow from over US$2B now to US$35B by 2030

January 31, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Legible Inc. (CSE:READ) (OTC:LEBGF) (FSE:D0T) (“Legible”, or the “Company”), a leading infotainment platform and publishing house, and LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (“LiveOne”), a pioneer in digital broadcasting, are very pleased to now provide users with a seamless access to millions of book titles within the Slacker Radio platform, including audiobook previews in Tesla cars.

Legible is providing audiobook and eBook content through its newly released Legible Connect service, a fully secure book content delivery tool for B2B clients. Additionally, Legible’s diverse and extensive library of audiobooks and eBooks combined with Slacker Radio’s best-in-class technology will provide customers with endless hours of fascinating entertainment wherever they listen.

Legible’s contracts with four of the Big Five publishers, the world’s largest book distributor, Ingram CoreSource, and many other publishers, along with a continually growing catalogue, offer users a wide range of audiobooks spanning fiction, non-fiction, self-help and productivity, biographies, kids’ books, and educational content.

“As the audio entertainment experience evolves, LiveOne and Slacker remain committed to developing new and diverse entertainment experiences to meet and exceed consumer demand. Our partnership with Legible and the integration of audiobooks represents a significant step forward in redefining the listening experience for our B2C customers and B2B partners. We’re thrilled to embark on this new path with Legible’s unique infotainment platform,” said Rob Ellin, CEO of LiveOne.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in digital publishing content solutions, especially in the automotive space. By combining technology, content curation, and personalized recommendations, Legible, LiveOne, and Slacker Radio are set to create an immersive and unparalleled audiobook experience for both new and long-time listeners alike,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible.

LiveOne is the world’s first all-in-one music and entertainment destination that combines premium livestreams of concerts and festivals, expertly-curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original artist video and audio content, with a mission to bring music and entertainment to as many people as possible around the globe. LiveOne’s subsidiaries, Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, deliver music and podcasts to automotive users.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne’s subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications.

For more information, please visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world’s largest eBook distributor, enabling it to seamlessly deliver over 2 million eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world’s pioneering AI-powered assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

