Reading Time: 5 minutes

Series of 15 Living Cookbooks to be released bi-monthly

Exclusively available to Legible Unbound members

February 14, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia – Legible Inc. (CSE:READ) (OTC:LEBGF) (FSE:D0T) (“Legible” / “Company”), a global digital reading platform, eBookstore and e-publisher known for its innovative offerings, is excited to unveil the exclusive launch of iconic former supermodel Cristina Ferrare’s first “Living Cookbook”, My Model Kitchen – Volume 1: Pasta.

In this unique multimedia- and AI-enriched eBook, Cristina personally communicates with readers via videos sharing insights and tips along with her cherished pasta recipes. Readers also have access to the world’s first AI Sous Chef, which provides in-depth responses to cooking queries and tips for chefs of any level.

Cristina Ferrare said, “I am truly honored, humbled, and excited about my new association with the global innovative world of Legible. I am dedicated to working with the entire forward-thinking team in bringing to life My Model Kitchen, the first-of-its-kind multimedia cookbook, to the public. Timed to coincide with Valentine’s Day and my love of cooking, I thought it only appropriate to time the release of Volume 1: Pasta to be today!”

Deeply rooted in her Italian heritage, the book opens with an homage to Cristina’s Italian family, setting the stage for a culinary journey showcasing a variety of pasta dishes, each representing the rich culinary traditions of Italy’s diverse regions. From her mother’s hometown of La Spezia in Liguria to her Nona’s roots in Tuscany, she brings to the table a symphony of flavors and techniques. These recipes, passed down through generations, are a testament to the importance of family in the Italian way of life.

My Model Kitchen – Volume 1: Pasta is the first in a series of 15 Cristina Ferrare Living Cookbooks to be released bi-monthly exclusively via Legible’s Unbound membership service, which offers access to a vast selection of best-selling eBooks and audiobooks from major publishers and distributors, and compelling Legible original content. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced chef, these recipes will guide you through the process of creating authentic Italian pasta dishes in your own kitchen.

Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible, said: “Cristina Ferrare’s personal stories and family history bring a unique warmth to each dish, making this cookbook not just a guide to Italian cooking, but a passage into the heart of Italian culture. This is also a perfect opportunity to launch our large promotion campaign for a special annual membership offer in parallel. Please join us on https://unbound.legible.com in celebrating the release of this culinary treasure.”

About Cristina Ferrare

Cristina is an accomplished author – her book “A Big Bowl of Love”, based on her show of the same name on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and published in 2011, enjoyed an enthusiastic reception across the US. Her books “Okay So I Don’t Have a Headache”, a New Times Best Seller, “Food For Thought”, which reached #1 on Amazon for Brain Health and “Realistically Ever After: Finding Happiness When He’s Not Prince Charming, You’re Not Snow White, and Life’s Not a Fairy Tale”, are all bestsellers.

Cristina started modeling with the New York-based Ford modeling agency aged 16, launching a 25-year supermodel career that included gracing the covers of leading fashion magazines including Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, and Ladies Home Journal, among others. She appeared in Kellogg commercials for OWN and was featured on over 20 million Kellogg cereal boxes along with her recipes. Cristina has recently signed with top New York modeling agency Iconic Focus.

In the early 80s, Cristina worked as a co-host of the show “AM Los Angeles”, which was rated the number one morning television show throughout her five-year tenure. She has hosted her own shows – “Cristina and Friends” and “Home and Family” – a two-hour Universal Studios live show. She was also a substitute co-host on “Good Morning America” and co-hosted “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” numerous times.

Cristina has spoken at many conventions including “The Women’s Conference” in 2004. In 2007, alongside Chef Art Smith, she hosted a cooking session for over 300 women. She was the keynote speaker at the Creative Connection annual meeting in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2011. In 2023, she was the keynote speaker at the Influencers of Midlife Summit for women over 40.

The success of Cristina’s authoring, cooking and modeling careers highlights her unique breadth of knowledge and expertise on women’s health, culinary arts, wellbeing, stylistic design all brought to enthusiastic audiences through her sense of humor and great passion for life.

For more information, please follow Cristina on Instagram: www.instagram.com/cristinacooks

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world’s largest eBook distributor, enabling it to seamlessly deliver millions of eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world’s pioneering AI-powered assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Contact

Ms. Deborah Harford

EVP, Global Strategic Partnerships

Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T)

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://invest.legible.com

Investor Relations

Mr. Neil Simon, CEO

Investor Cubed

Tel: +1 647-258-3310

E-mail: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward- looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.