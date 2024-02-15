Reading Time: 5 minutes

February 15, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia – Legible Inc.(CSE:READ) (OTC:LEBGF) (FSE:D0T) (“Legible”, or the “Company”), a trailblazer in digital content solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), to include Legible as part of AllGo, Visteon’s cutting-edge automotive app store. This collaboration marks a significant leap in providing a comprehensive infotainment experience to drivers and passengers, seamlessly integrating audiobooks into the automotive entertainment ecosystem.

Visteon’s AllGo App Store provides automakers with leading-edge connected car experiences that can be customized for their customers by brand, model, trim level or even geolocation. A dedicated portal for automakers includes certified apps that are pre-filtered to the countries where the car company operates and gives them full control over which applications they wish to offer through their own customizable platforms.

In a move that aligns with the ever-evolving landscape of in-car entertainment, Legible will be the first to offer a vast library of audiobooks through AllGo to drivers and passengers in India and across Asia. This partnership leverages the innovative capabilities of both companies to create a dynamic and immersive content platform for users on the move.

“Visteon’s AllGo is delighted to partner with Legible to expand our content offerings. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing innovative and diverse experiences for users within the automotive ecosystem,” said Rishita Bachu, Director of Product Management at Visteon.

“Legible is excited to join forces with Visteon’s AllGo to bring the world of literature to drivers and passengers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing high-quality digital content solutions in the automotive sector,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Diverse Digital Library: Users can access a diverse range of audiobooks, catering to various interests and genres, ensuring a personalized and engaging reading experience. Legible Unbound members also get access to millions of ebooks for reading on their devices.

Seamless Integration: Legible and Visteon’s Allgo are collaborating to ensure a seamless integration of audiobooks into the automotive app store, making it easily accessible for drivers and passengers.

Enhanced User Experience: The partnership focuses on delivering an enhanced user experience, combining Legible’s expertise in content curation with AllGo’s intuitive interface, providing a user-friendly platform for in-car entertainment.

As part of the collaboration, Legible’s digital publications will be seamlessly integrated into Visteon’s AllGo app store, enriching the content portfolio available to drivers and passengers. Users can enjoy their favorite books on the go, transforming their daily commute or road trips into immersive literary experiences.

About Visteon

Visteon is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined and electric future. With next-generation digital cockpit and electrification products, Visteon leverages the strength and agility of its global network with a local footprint to deliver a cleaner, safer and more connected vehicle experience. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries worldwide, recorded approximately $3.76 billion in annual sales and booked $6 billion of new business in 2022. For more information visit visteon.com.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world’s largest eBook distributor, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world’s pioneering AI-powered literary assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where literature comes to life.

Legible IR Contact

Mr. Neil Simon, CEO

Investor Cubed Inc.

Tel: (647) 258 3310

Email: [email protected]

Legible Press Contact

Deborah Harford

EVP, Global Strategic Partnerships

[email protected]

Website: https://invest.legible.com

Visteon Contact

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward- looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

