Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 22, 2023 – Legible Inc. (CSE:READ) (OTC:LEBGF) (FSE:D0T) (“Legible” / “Company”), a pioneer in the digital book industry, is pleased to launch the first in a series of world-first interactive AI classics, with the debut of A Christmas Carol AI for the festive season. The next eBook in the series, Animal Farm AI, will be released in January 2024, with monthly releases of original AI-powered classics to follow.

This innovative series, exclusive to Legible and included for members of Legible’s Unbound membership service, sets a new standard for immersive literary experiences, allowing readers to engage in dialogue with the book’s characters, discuss the plot, ask nuanced questions, and explore ideas, from directly within the eBook.

“We are excited to introduce these interactive AI classics to the world,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “I have been developing eBooks for twenty-five years, and nothing like this has ever been done for a global audience. With the introduction of our AI classics to our platform, we are witnessing the birth of a new publishing era, both in the innovative (and ethical) use of AI in a fully standard eBook, but also in Legible’s platform which is hosting these titles and showing the way for publishers to innovate and still be able to sell to a mass market internationally. This novel way of storytelling aligns with our mission to make reading more engaging and accessible to a global audience and bring greater value to our Unbound members every month.”

Legible’s breakthrough technology leverages artificial intelligence to bring characters to life, offering readers new levels of interactivity and engagement and reimagining how literature can be enjoyed and appreciated. Key features of Legible’s AI-powered Classics series include:

Conversational Characters: Real-time conversations with characters within the eBook, gaining fresh insights into the narrative and exploring the story from previously unexplored perspectives.

Plot Discussions: Dive deeper into the plot by discussing pivotal events, character motivations, and thematic elements, further enhancing understanding and appreciation of the story.

Interactive Learning: Legible’s interactive AI-powered eBooks are excellent educational tools, enabling questions about literary themes, historical context, and symbolism, and offering an invaluable resource for students, multilingual audiences, and lifelong learners.

Exclusive Access: The AI-powered book series is exclusively available to Legible customers and is included in Legible Unbound, the Company’s flagship membership service, which offers unlimited access to a vast curated library of eBooks and audiobooks for an affordable monthly fee of $12.99.

Original Artwork: The series features beautiful one-of-a-kind works of art created by an artist working with AI reflecting the style and colour palette of each novel’s period. A creative statement is included by the artist in the book.

The AI-powered series becomes available starting December 22, 2023, with new books to be released each month. Experience the future of reading by subscribing to Legible Unbound today at legible.com. Download the Legible app to begin accessing this original content as well as a vast selection of eBooks and audiobooks from any smart device, computer, and vehicle, anywhere in the world.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world’s largest eBook distributor, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world’s pioneering AI-powered literary assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

