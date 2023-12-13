Legible Also Announces Year-End Corporate Webinar

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 13, 2023 – Legible Inc. (CSE:READ) (OTC:LEBGF) (FSE:D0T) (“Legible” / “Company”), a global digital reading platform known for its innovative eBook and audiobook offerings, announces a unique collaboration with Cristina Ferrare, an iconic supermodel, acclaimed TV host, and New York Times bestselling author. Ferrare recently signed with Iconic Focus, a top New York modeling agency. The partnership introduces My Model Kitchen, a series of interactive “Living Cookbooks” that blend Ferrare’s culinary expertise with Legible’s cutting-edge digital technology.

My Model Kitchen is a culinary journey that combines Ferrare’s rich Italian heritage with her flair for modern cooking. The series starts with pasta, and will unfold into categories including appetizers, soups, salads, and more, reflecting traditional recipes from Cristina’s mother’s native Liguria and her father’s Neapolitan roots. Ferrare brings each dish to life with “troppo amore” (Italian for “too much love”), providing insights on selecting the right ingredients like authentic San Marzano tomatoes and high-quality semolina flour pasta.

Embedded with original video content, the Living Cookbooks will allow readers to virtually cook alongside Ferrare, creating an immersive experience that brings the essence of Italian cooking into homes worldwide. Available for purchase, and to Legible Unbound members on Legible’s platform, the series is designed to offer an engaging, personal connection with Ferrare as she shares her culinary secrets, family stories, and professional tips. Legible Unbound allows unlimited access to a vast curated catalogue of audiobooks and eBooks for $12.99 a month, and includes global productions and exclusive content – sign up at legible.com.

Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible, expressed excitement about the collaboration. “Partnering with Cristina Ferrare, an inspirational personality celebrated in both the culinary and fashion worlds, is a proud moment for Legible. Our Living Cookbook series is set to expand digital culinary literature, offering an interactive cooking experience that will resonate with food lovers globally. Food is love made edible, and there is no one better than Cristina Ferrare to help bring both into the world.”

Cristina Ferrare shares her enthusiasm for the project: “I am delighted to bring My Model Kitchen to life with Legible. This platform allows me to share the recipes I hold dear and the stories behind them in an innovative, interactive way. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with my audience on a deeper level, inviting them into my kitchen and my world.”

The first book in the My Model Kitchen series is scheduled for release in early 2024, promising to be a staple for those passionate about Italian cuisine and interactive culinary experiences.

Upcoming Webinar

Legible will host a Corporate Year End Webinar today in which Legible CEO Kaleeg Hainsworth will present an overview of current operations, achievements in 2023, and an update on upcoming milestones, while sharing excerpts of the Company’s most recent investor presentation. Legible invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the Webinar at the link below.

Date: December 13, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM EST

Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a6o864MXQDSUjOsXzCV9xg

Legible’s CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth, commented “Looking back on 2023, Legible has made significant progress in strengthening its foundation. On our upcoming Webinar I look forward to updating our valued shareholders and those interested in hearing our story.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world’s largest eBook distributor, enabling it to seamlessly deliver millions of eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world’s pioneering AI-powered assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

