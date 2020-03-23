Leocor Ventures Launches New Website and Social Media

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Tickers: XCNQ:LECR

Tags: #Mining

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – March 23, 2020 – Leocor Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “Leocor“) (CNSX:LECR.CN) is pleased to announce that it has completed a new website for the company. Investors and interested parties can find it here: https://leocor-ventures.com/.

In addition, the Company has created both Instagram and Twitter accounts that will ramp up activity in the coming weeks and months. Both can be found here:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leocorventures/?igshid=1t5fw7hz4q1km

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeocorV

“We’re pleased to begin to develop our online presence, and the new website and social media platforms were first and foremost in our plans,” said Alex Klenman, CEO of Leocor Ventures. “The website gives the public an ability to better understand our vision and our projects, while social media gives investors access to our progress on a more frequent basis. Although we’re in volatile times we believe the markets will rebound with strength, and particularly the precious metals sector. Leocor is poised to benefit from the reset and we are looking forward to what’s ahead,” continued Mr. Klenman.

About Leocor Ventures Inc.

Leocor is a British Columbia-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a focus in Canada. Leocor is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “LECR”.

